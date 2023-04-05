Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’ll never forget the time I went to a mechanic with an engine problem and the first thing he did was plug an electronic gizmo into a port in the vehicle.

I am getting on in years. I came of age in the days when a good mechanic would pop the hood, ask the driver to turn it over, cock his head and analyze what was going on by the various sounds the machine was making – or not making, as the case may have been.

Looking back, I can see how the ability to diagnose a vehicle or equipment problem seemed almost as magical as pulling a rabbit from a hat or making someone disappear from the stage in a cloud of smoke. Either you can do it, or you are awed by those who can.

I got to thinking about old-style mechanics - and the first guy I watched diagnose a problem with electronics - when I was reading about right to repair. I was long gone from the farm before tractors and combines and such had on-board computer capabilities. Now, I see there is strong disagreement over whether manufacturers of that stuff should share the electronic knowledge with the farmers.

I’ll keep an eye on that argument. It’s an important one in rural America. And, in full disclosure, my default position will be on the side of the folks on the land. I could be persuaded otherwise, I suppose, but it would take some heavy lifting.

Where I grew up, see, people fixed nearly all of their own equipment – the town car, the field car, the pickups, the trucks and tractors and combines and windrowers. Well, of course they did. Town was a long way off in the best of times. When a pickup, grain truck or tractor was sputtering or smoking or gasping, town was too far to go until all other options had been exhausted.

My dad and my uncle could identify and repair just about anything that ailed any of their stuff. The Woster brothers learned to diagnose most of the problems just by listening. That saved a lot of trips to town and a lot of time out of the field for whatever machine was ailing.

My dad had this habit, when trying to figure out what was wrong with one of our farm vehicles, of laying a hand lightly on the fender or top of the grill. He would lift his hand just a bit, then ease it back down until it touched the metal. Sometimes he would close his eyes for a few seconds. He seemed to be listening to something deep in the soul of the machine.

Dad was a bit of a showman in his way. He could have been a magician if he had been able to live without a long view of the land and without the sounds, sights and smells of the country.

I sometimes suspected he did that thing with his hand, his closed eyes and his intense listening just to impress the rest of us. Maybe he could feel something amiss, though. A person gets a special feel for things by spending a lifetime on the land and around the equipment necessary to work that land.

And, while I had my suspicions about showmanship, I never doubted the outcome. Dad, and Uncle Frank, too, would almost always figure out the mechanical problem. Sometimes it took a while. Sometimes they had to talk it over, argue about it, trade theories and defend their opinions. When I watched and listened to those conversations, I thought farming wouldn’t have been half as much fun for the brothers if they couldn’t argue a little over the day’s problems.

In the end, once the diagnosing and disagreeing had ended, they nearly always identified the problem, Once they had the problem figured out, they could usually make the necessary repairs on the spot, whether the timing needed to be adjusted, the plugs cleaned and re-gapped or the whole engine torn down and built back up. It was amazing, really.

It was also just a thing people on farms learned to do. I guess there aren’t many farms, even today, where the folks working the land and livestock don’t try to do most of their own mechanic work and maintenance. Some are better at it than others, but I never knew one who was less than pretty good.

It isn’t magic, exactly. It just seems like it when you watch the gifted ones.