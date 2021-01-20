The chilling reality of winter chores

Anyone who grew up on a farm or ranch where cattle were raised knows what it’s like to go out on a frigid winter morning to chop holes in the ice on the stock dam so the herd can drink.

I’ll never forget it. My goodness, I used to moan when it was time for that chore. It was an essential part of farming, for sure. I mean, what are the cattle supposed to do when the only stock pond for two miles around is frozen solid? Chew on the snow that covers the frozen grass? Spend half the day licking the ice on the dam? Uh-uh, that won’t work.

Believe me, I know. I suggested those solutions to my dad when he handed me the ax and nodded toward the north pasture. He patiently explained the importance of keeping our cattle hydrated during cold weather. Then he nodded at the ax, nodded again at the pasture gate and turned away muttering something about how in the world he’d produced a kid who didn’t understand the first thing about farming.

Well, that was unfair, I thought. I understood a little bit about farming, not enough to have ever been able to run one on my own, but a little bit. For example, I knew enough to recognize that my future lay in some other direction than on the land, preferably in a career that involved little outdoor work in the winter and a bare minimum of heavy lifting any time. Newspapering looked like a pretty good alternative, although over the years I discovered that I did an awful lot of standing around outside in the cold while news was being committed somewhere.

I knew enough about farming that, when I was a student of Leonard DeBoer’s in vocational agriculture or whatever the formal title was of that course, I made a basketball backboard as my shop project instead of a feed trough or self-watering hog tank. Mr. DeBoer shook his head (he did that a lot when I was in his class), but he said my work was decent, so he’d give me an A on the project if I solemnly promised to never, ever consider being a farmer in real life. I agreed readily, took the grade and nailed that backboard to the REA pole the other side of the driveway from our garage on the farm. It lasted for decades, too. I’d like to think that Mr. DeBoer was as proud of that as I was.