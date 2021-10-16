The give and take of hunting season

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A friend of mine, another newspaper guy, absolutely loves duck hunting. He is about ducks the way my dad was about geese, which was “plumb loco,’’ as my mom used to say.

This time of fall my friend is in his glory. Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, some frost overnight once in a while, those are a few of his favorite things. I’ve never been much for duck hunting. I could never hit a duck in flight, for one thing. For another, it always seemed like the shotgun version of ice fishing – sit in the cold and wait for something to happen. My friend begs to differ.

I like his enthusiasm. More than that, I like the way he goes about his duck hunting. He lives in a small city, so he has to ask landowners for a place to hunt. The weekend before the opening of duck season this year, he told me, he hopped in his pickup and spent five or six hours driving around, scoping out likely spots. Then he spent some time finding the owner of the property. This year, it was an older woman who lives in another state. She gave him permission to go onto her property.

His story reminds me of the good old days on our farm. Out where we lived, it happened mostly with pheasant season. Total strangers would pull into the yard and seek out my dad to ask if he owned a certain piece of ground and if he did, could they hunt it for an afternoon. The traffic wasn’t constant, but it was often enough that I remember it clearly.

I thought little of it. When I was a kid, it seemed like a natural thing, people from towns or cities stopping to ask permission to hunt our pheasants. Sure, we knew those birds weren’t really our pheasants. They were on our land, though, eating our grain, drinking from our ponds. So, people asked permission.