The give and take of hunting season

A friend of mine, another newspaper guy, absolutely loves duck hunting. He is about ducks the way my dad was about geese, which was “plumb loco,’’ as my mom used to say.
This time of fall my friend is in his glory. Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, some frost overnight once in a while, those are a few of his favorite things. I’ve never been much for duck hunting. I could never hit a duck in flight, for one thing. For another, it always seemed like the shotgun version of ice fishing – sit in the cold and wait for something to happen. My friend begs to differ.
I like his enthusiasm. More than that, I like the way he goes about his duck hunting. He lives in a small city, so he has to ask landowners for a place to hunt. The weekend before the opening of duck season this year, he told me, he hopped in his pickup and spent five or six hours driving around, scoping out likely spots. Then he spent some time finding the owner of the property. This year, it was an older woman who lives in another state. She gave him permission to go onto her property.
His story reminds me of the good old days on our farm. Out where we lived, it happened mostly with pheasant season. Total strangers would pull into the yard and seek out my dad to ask if he owned a certain piece of ground and if he did, could they hunt it for an afternoon. The traffic wasn’t constant, but it was often enough that I remember it clearly.
I thought little of it. When I was a kid, it seemed like a natural thing, people from towns or cities stopping to ask permission to hunt our pheasants. Sure, we knew those birds weren’t really our pheasants. They were on our land, though, eating our grain, drinking from our ponds. So, people asked permission.
The process was relaxed and civilized. A time or two that I recall, my dad had plans, maybe our own hunt, for a piece of land the visitor asked about. Those times, Dad said, “Not that spot, but there’s this quarter just a half mile east off that same road that has a nice bunch of birds. Why don’t you try there?’’
Maybe the world was different then. I don’t recall a time when Dad gave someone permission to hunt a piece of ground and discovered later that the person had left gates opened, dropped trash all around or did something else to disrespect the land and the permission of its owner. It just never seemed to happen. I’m pretty sure if it had happened very often, I’d have heard about it from a disappointed and disgusted father that night at the supper table. He respected the people who asked to hunt, and he assumed they’d respect us, too.
We had some hunters I remember as kind of regulars who went beyond just closing gates and picking up after themselves. One of the groups was from the Sioux Falls area, the other from out in the Black Hills somewhere. They’d developed a relationship so that they could just make a phone call and set things up when they wanted to hunt out our way.
They usually got to the place early, so they could hang around a bit near the REA pole in the yard and shoot the breeze with Dad and maybe my Uncle Frank. You wouldn’t say they were friends exactly, but they were more than strangers.
One year someone among one of those groups gave my dad and my uncle shotguns as a show of appreciation. One of the guns was a .12-gauge, the other a .20-gauge. I didn’t much care for the .12-guage, too heavy. The .20-gauge was a gun a kid could lug through the fields all day long.
It seemed like every Christmas one of those groups sent us fresh grapefruit and pears. In an era when fresh fruit was a delicacy any time of year, a box of pears in the middle of December in the middle of South Dakota was a miracle. One Christmas a big box of canned salmon from Alaska arrived.
Those hunters didn’t have to do that. I guess my dad didn’t have to let them hunt, either. It all worked out.
I know things are different, but I like it that my friend still puts in the time to find his hunting spots.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.