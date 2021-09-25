The joys and discomforts of farm life

I grew up on a South Dakota farm, working the land and the cattle but never intending to become an actual farmer as an adult.
Even so, I had a pretty good time in Future Farmers of America for a couple of years in high school in Chamberlain. I took what was called Vocational Agriculture my freshman and sophomore years, partly because some of my farm and ranch pals were taking it and partly because the other choice for that class period was Industrial Shop. Shop had a work room, and Ag Shop had another.
The two rooms were side-by-side, separated by a tool room with saws, hammers, levels, wrenches and whatnot. The two shops shared the tools. I took regular shop in eighth grade. I made a bird house and an awkward set of oak shelves that my mom swore she loved. She put them in the living room.
Projects became more sophisticated in high school, on both sides of the toolroom doors. In industrial shop, guys made book cases and kitchen cabinets. In ag shop, some of my classmates crafted feed bunks and wooden stock tanks. I myself made a basketball bangboard.
I took four 1-by-12 boards four feet long, laid them side by side, took four more 1-by-4 boards 4 feet long and laid them horizontally across the first layer of boards. I glued the whole mess together and, viola, as they say in Paris. That might not sound like much of a project, but you should have seen it when I painted it, attached a hoop and bolted the finished product to the REA pole next to the garage on the farm. It outlasted my time on the farm by years and years.
I didn’t mind Vo-Ag. Leonard DeBoer, a no-nonsense ex-Army officer who taught the course, could be terrifying if we did foolish things in class or in the shop. What teenage boy doesn’t do foolish things 20 or 30 times in an average day? DeBoer was fair, though, and when many of us looked back over the years, we realized he actually kind of enjoyed us and our antics.
The bangboard project is one I’ve gotten a lot of mileage from over the years. Some years out of high school, I began to tell people that Mr. DeBoer made a deal with me over that project. The bangboard had nothing to do with agriculture, he told me, and he ought to flunk me. But if I promised to never, never go into farming, he’d give me an A and get me out of his class. I agreed, of course. That’s the way I told the story.
It’s kind of an exaggerated version. He did tell me the bangboard had almost nothing to do with agriculture. That’s true. But he said the workmanship wasn’t that bad, and my finished project did have a useful purpose. The part where I said we made the deal? That wasn’t quite it. DeBoer simply told me, quite calmly, too, that he knew I’d never be a farmer. He said my dad knew it, and I think he said most of the neighbors out our way knew it, too. That being the case, he said he’d pass me and let some other teacher try to figure out something I might be suited for in my adult life. A kid can’t ask much more than that from his teacher, can he?
Anyway, about the FFA part of my story. Somehow, I got elected sentinel of the Chamberlain High chapter. I don’t recall a lot of competition for the job. During meetings, my role was to stand by the door. In theory, I guess I was responsible for keeping out attacking armies, maybe even zombies. In actuality, all I did was recite the duties of my job. The speech went something like, “Through this door pass many friends of the FFA.’’ I was supposed to do something about those friends, but I can’t recall what. Somewhere in the speech I said the word “paraphernalia,’’ but I can’t remember in what context.
Vividly, I remember that every time we said the FFA Creed, when we reached the part about “joys and discomforts of farm life,’’ Lee Simpson said “farm lice.’’ Everyone except Mr. DeBoer snickered.
The thing is, all these years later, I remember many joys, and some discomforts, of farm life. I never had a prayer of being a farmer, but I knew the people and the life, and that’s pretty cool.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.