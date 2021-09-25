The joys and discomforts of farm life

I didn’t mind Vo-Ag. Leonard DeBoer, a no-nonsense ex-Army officer who taught the course, could be terrifying if we did foolish things in class or in the shop. What teenage boy doesn’t do foolish things 20 or 30 times in an average day? DeBoer was fair, though, and when many of us looked back over the years, we realized he actually kind of enjoyed us and our antics.

The bangboard project is one I’ve gotten a lot of mileage from over the years. Some years out of high school, I began to tell people that Mr. DeBoer made a deal with me over that project. The bangboard had nothing to do with agriculture, he told me, and he ought to flunk me. But if I promised to never, never go into farming, he’d give me an A and get me out of his class. I agreed, of course. That’s the way I told the story.

It’s kind of an exaggerated version. He did tell me the bangboard had almost nothing to do with agriculture. That’s true. But he said the workmanship wasn’t that bad, and my finished project did have a useful purpose. The part where I said we made the deal? That wasn’t quite it. DeBoer simply told me, quite calmly, too, that he knew I’d never be a farmer. He said my dad knew it, and I think he said most of the neighbors out our way knew it, too. That being the case, he said he’d pass me and let some other teacher try to figure out something I might be suited for in my adult life. A kid can’t ask much more than that from his teacher, can he?

Anyway, about the FFA part of my story. Somehow, I got elected sentinel of the Chamberlain High chapter. I don’t recall a lot of competition for the job. During meetings, my role was to stand by the door. In theory, I guess I was responsible for keeping out attacking armies, maybe even zombies. In actuality, all I did was recite the duties of my job. The speech went something like, “Through this door pass many friends of the FFA.’’ I was supposed to do something about those friends, but I can’t recall what. Somewhere in the speech I said the word “paraphernalia,’’ but I can’t remember in what context.