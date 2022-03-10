The school crowd

I never attended a one-room country school, but it wasn’t until I started third grade that I was placed in a classroom that only had kids of the same grade.

My first- and second-grade years I spent in the Reliance school. In my memory, it was a square building made of bricks, massive and sturdy as a medieval castle. My first teacher called her classroom the Primary Room. It included students from first, second and third grades. I doubt there were more than 20 kids in those three grades, but for a shy fellow from a small farm, it seemed as crowded as the Grand Central Station mentioned in a radio program my dad sometimes listened to in the evening.

Reliance, South Dakota, wasn’t such a big town, I suppose, not even then. But to me it was a metropolis, with a hotel, café, grocery store, post office, lumber yard and general merchandise businesses. We lived eight miles northeast, on a farm reached by dirt and sketchy gravel roads. We didn’t just buzz into town on a whim. It took a combine breakdown or a trip to the grain elevator to get my dad to make the trip.

Well, it did until my older brother and sister started school. Eight miles from town we may have been, but through some quirk of boundaries or lines on a map or something, our farm lay in the Reliance district. Folks didn’t open enroll in those days, so Dad and maybe a couple of other parents had the burden of hauling a packed carload of kids to and from Reliance each week day.