The school crowd

I never attended a one-room country school, but it wasn’t until I started third grade that I was placed in a classroom that only had kids of the same grade.
My first- and second-grade years I spent in the Reliance school. In my memory, it was a square building made of bricks, massive and sturdy as a medieval castle. My first teacher called her classroom the Primary Room. It included students from first, second and third grades. I doubt there were more than 20 kids in those three grades, but for a shy fellow from a small farm, it seemed as crowded as the Grand Central Station mentioned in a radio program my dad sometimes listened to in the evening.
Reliance, South Dakota, wasn’t such a big town, I suppose, not even then. But to me it was a metropolis, with a hotel, café, grocery store, post office, lumber yard and general merchandise businesses. We lived eight miles northeast, on a farm reached by dirt and sketchy gravel roads. We didn’t just buzz into town on a whim. It took a combine breakdown or a trip to the grain elevator to get my dad to make the trip.
Well, it did until my older brother and sister started school. Eight miles from town we may have been, but through some quirk of boundaries or lines on a map or something, our farm lay in the Reliance district. Folks didn’t open enroll in those days, so Dad and maybe a couple of other parents had the burden of hauling a packed carload of kids to and from Reliance each week day.
Uncle Frank’s farm was nearly two miles closer to Reliance than ours was. Even so, I’m pretty sure his kids went east to a one-room country school. Uncle Milo’s family lived two miles north of our place. You’d think they’d have gone to the country school east of them, but I have the vaguest image of Jerry, their boy my age, in Miss Bairey’s classroom. Jerry and Frank’s son Leo were my only close friends until I started first grade.
Until I started school in Reliance, I had visions of riding a saddle horse to a distant country school and back every day, being rocked gently by the animal’s ambling gait, nearly dropping off to sleep to the sound of creaking saddle leather and the songs of sparrows in the tree belts. I don’t know if any of the kids in those country schools actually rode horses to their classes, but I’d read stories about kids who did. It seemed like an incredibly noble way to live.
Instead, my older brother and sister and I piled into our family sedan in good weather and our Jeep when storms were a-brewing, and our dad piloted us eight miles to the school in town. Maybe that was a noble way to live, too. If nothing else, in first grade I made friends with Gary Schindler, a kid with a ready grin and ears nearly as big as mine. We hardly ever see each other these days, but for as long as I live, he’s my friend, and the memories of shared days – in class and outside – will remain vivid. I tell people he was the first friend I ever had who wasn’t related to me, and I reckon that’s the plain truth of it.
In college, I had a roommate for a couple of years who grew up out near Hermosa at the edge of the Black Hills. He went to a country school. I remember him saying he had the same teacher for all eight years. I imagine some folks today would struggle to believe that, but I’m sure it’s true.
Primary Room in Reliance wasn’t quite that way. I’m pretty sure Miss Bairey was my teacher both years I attended Reliance. One of those years I had at least four cousins in that one classroom. I never heard anyone say that seemed unusual. I didn’t think anything of it, that’s for sure.
My second-grade year was a bad one for blizzards out our way. One storm nearly stranded Dad and us kids about a mile from home. We made it, but he decided we’d had enough. We moved to Chamberlain for school years and back to the farm for summers.
Third grade in Chamberlain had its own room, packed with 20 or 25 kids. I mean 20 or 25, just in third grade! That took some getting used to, I’ll tell you.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.