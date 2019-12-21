When Nancy and I moved from Sioux Falls to Pierre, South Dakota in the fall of 1969, we first lived in a tiny rented house a block down the street from the governor’s mansion.
The place was wretched in many respects, like something out of a Dickens’ novel. The dark, cobweb-filled basement could have been the setting for a horror movie. The attic was completely unusable, except by spiders and roaches. The garage, unheated and barely wide enough to accommodate our mid-sized station wagon, had a dirt floor that looked as if someone had changed their engine oil any which place. The back yard had so many vines and untrimmed bushes it might well have been the place where Sleeping Beauty waited for the prince.
But the west wall had a simple, somehow elegant, brick fireplace with built-in bookcases on both sides and small windows high in the wall that caught the late-afternoon sun. After Thanksgiving, when we began our Christmas decorating, the fireplace looked simply grand with a couple of stockings hung from the mantel under a strand of greenery and a dry log or two crackling and popping behind the fire screen.
Friends of Nancy’s parents found the place for us. Housing was scarce in Pierre back then, hardly an apartment or rental house to be had. We were lucky those friends took the time to search, because it wasn’t easy. When the friends showed what they had found, they danced with excitement when they gestured toward the fireplace.
We adjusted to that home’s wretched features, and we loved the fireplace, especially when we used it as a backdrop for the photo of our two small children that went in our Christmas cards. The local daily newspaper photographer also used it as a backdrop for a picture of our daughter, dressed in a Christmas-themed nightgown and talking with Santa on a plastic telephone.
Two or three weeks before Christmas, we bundled the kids into snowsuits and stocking caps and shopped along Sioux Avenue for a tree. We found one we could afford and hauled it home with the top sticking out from the back window of the station wagon. The tree wasn’t majestic or shaped just right, but the few ornaments we had at that point in our marriage worked nicely on it.
Once we had the tree in place, we set about shopping for gifts for family and friends. Once again, Pierre life was a little different from Sioux Falls. Before Christmas in 1968, the Western Mall opened in Sioux Falls. A family could park a car in the huge lot, scurry through the cold to the main doors and then shop from store to store without ever going outside again until the presents had been found and purchased. What a different way to shop, huh?
Pierre didn’t have a mall in those days. Few people we knew shopped out of town. Black Friday didn’t exist, and obviously neither did Cyber Monday. In those days Christmas shopping was all about Small Business Saturday. Shopping meant finding a parking spot along Pierre Street or on one of the side streets and walking outside on the sidewalk from store to store. Jack Frost seriously nipped at your nose as you moved from store to store, but many of the merchants had hot chocolate or cider, and somehow it was all quite festive.
For a guy who hates shopping, I recall those trips downtown fondly. We didn’t have digital gift lists on our phones. Our one phone was on the nightstand in the bedroom at home. We had a checkbook and a few ideas scribbled on a piece of note paper. Somehow, it worked just fine.
We returned home with a stack of gifts, which we piled in the corner. We put the kids to bed, lit the fire and stacked Bing Crosby and Andy Williams and “Sugar Plum Fairy’’ on the record player and went to work. With the lights of the tree sparkling and the fireplace casting shadows that danced on the wall, we listened to music and wrapped gifts.
Some years later, we bought a bigger home in the same neighborhood. Nancy’s dad built a brick fireplace. It was larger than the one in our first rented house, but sometimes when we hung stockings there and set a couple of logs to blazing, I remembered that first place and what a merry Christmas we had there.