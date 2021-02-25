The value of a good battery

The cold snap earlier this month reminded me of the way my dad used to act like every factory in the whole world had stopped making new vehicle batteries.
From as early as I can remember, Dad babied the battery in the old blue pickup, long past its useful life. Dad always seemed to think he could coax another winter out of the old thing. He always had a set of jumper cables handy, and he knew how to use them.
I guess there have been colder times than it was around the Valentine’s Day weekend, but I’m having trouble remembering just when that was. I remember dates of big snow storms. Big cold spells? They all blur together. And we’ve had unbelievable cold spells in my time. You know the ones I’m talking about - the ones when the mercury in the thermometer dropped so low a person had to go down in the basement to find out the temperature.
I recall reading a story as a kid; maybe it involved Paul Bunyan or somebody like that. Anyway, a guy nailed a thermometer to a big oak tree. One cold snap, the temperature fell so fast the mercury plunged straight down through the roots of that old tree. That’s how the story went, anyway. We didn’t have anything quite like that back on the farm – or in that cold weather earlier this month, for that matter. But we had enough cold weather often enough that the blue pickup my dad favored most had to be jumped almost every morning, it seemed like.
I was still pretty young when I grew old enough to be the guy who would pull a car or pickup nose-to-nose with the blue pickup and watch Dad mess around with the jumper cables. He kept his favorite set in the back of the blue pickup, so they tended to be stiff with cold and had to be twisted and forced to unwind enough to reach from one battery to the other. It was unpleasant business, because it was cold out there between the two vehicles.
Anyway, I’d watch Dad fuss around, we’d get the stubborn old battery to reluctantly pump out some juice and we’d get the pickup engine chugging away. A couple of times, frustrated by the whole deal, I asked Dad why he didn’t just go to the co-op in Reliance and buy a new battery. (Because he always acted as if nobody was making new batteries, I checked one time when I went to town with him. Sure enough, among the fan belts and barrels of machine grease and cans of goop to fix leaky radiators, the place had batteries – a lot of batteries, it looked like to me.)
Would we buy one? Nope. “There’s still a lot of life in this one,’’ Dad would say as he tossed the jumper cables into the front corner of the pickup box. “No sense wasting money until we need to.’’
No, I suppose there isn’t. But, see, I grew up thinking more of the time involved in messing with the thing. In those days a person would go out on a 15-below morning, slide onto ice-cold seats, pump the gas pedal anywhere from five to 25 times (depending on how cold it felt outside) and then turn the key while muttering an often-unanswered prayer that this time the engine would turn right over. When it wouldn’t, when it would barely moan a couple of times and then give out a clicking noise, a person would call in the jumper cable crew and eventually the pickup would fire and run. In my way of looking at it, the time spent doing that morning after morning more than offset the cost of the most expensive battery on the planet.
I still think that. The first time I pulled my boat from storage last year and discovered the battery was dead and wouldn’t take a charge, I could have grabbed jumper cables. I still have a set under the back seat. Instead, I pulled the battery, drove to the nearest auto parts store and paid for a brand-new, deep-cycle model. It worked like a charm once I hooked it in the boat.
It doesn’t seem like boating weather just now. When the time comes, though, if that battery hesitates the least bit, I’m heading back to that same store. Yes, on the way I’ll hear my dad saying, “There’s still a lot of life in this one.’’
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.