The value of a good battery

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The cold snap earlier this month reminded me of the way my dad used to act like every factory in the whole world had stopped making new vehicle batteries.

From as early as I can remember, Dad babied the battery in the old blue pickup, long past its useful life. Dad always seemed to think he could coax another winter out of the old thing. He always had a set of jumper cables handy, and he knew how to use them.

I guess there have been colder times than it was around the Valentine’s Day weekend, but I’m having trouble remembering just when that was. I remember dates of big snow storms. Big cold spells? They all blur together. And we’ve had unbelievable cold spells in my time. You know the ones I’m talking about - the ones when the mercury in the thermometer dropped so low a person had to go down in the basement to find out the temperature.

I recall reading a story as a kid; maybe it involved Paul Bunyan or somebody like that. Anyway, a guy nailed a thermometer to a big oak tree. One cold snap, the temperature fell so fast the mercury plunged straight down through the roots of that old tree. That’s how the story went, anyway. We didn’t have anything quite like that back on the farm – or in that cold weather earlier this month, for that matter. But we had enough cold weather often enough that the blue pickup my dad favored most had to be jumped almost every morning, it seemed like.

I was still pretty young when I grew old enough to be the guy who would pull a car or pickup nose-to-nose with the blue pickup and watch Dad mess around with the jumper cables. He kept his favorite set in the back of the blue pickup, so they tended to be stiff with cold and had to be twisted and forced to unwind enough to reach from one battery to the other. It was unpleasant business, because it was cold out there between the two vehicles.