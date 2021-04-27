The value of infrequent interaction

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It never occurred to me until I had grown up and left the farm for good what an isolated existence we sometimes lived out there on the prairie.

We weren’t alone, of course. We were families, almost all of us out there on the farms. In my case, family meant two parents and five children – three boys and two girls. They say if you have your health, you have everything. That’s true of family, too. Isolated, maybe, but almost never completely alone.

Still, as anyone knows who has stayed home for a stretch with young kids, sometimes a person longs for grown-up conversation. That doesn’t mean a person doesn’t love crawling around on the carpet gurgling and goo-gooing with an infant. It just means that once in a while, it wouldn’t be so bad to talk to another adult about normal, adult stuff.

For no immediate reason at all – maybe it’s just the year or more of people working from home and trying to maintain safe physical distances from people who aren’t in their pandemic pool or pod – I was thinking about social distancing in the world of farming and how it must have affected my folks sometimes. People are relaxing some of their more stringent distancing efforts, but there are still a fair number of us who are aware of who’s around us during the course of our days. In my childhood, it was pretty easy for my folks to be aware of the people around them. Except for a short while after Sunday mass in town or a trip to the elevator or the co-op, the people around my mom and my dad were youngsters who called them Momma and Daddy. And that was in normal times, forget about during pandemics.