Meteorological spring is only a few days away, but I don’t expect that to mean we have seen the last snowfall of the year out here on the prairie.

Some days are still awfully cold, and snow keeps falling – or blowing, which is often how winter storms present themselves on the prairie.

I only learned of these things called meteorological seasons a few years ago. Like most people of my generation, I grew up with spring arriving in the middle of March, anywhere from the 20th to the 22nd. Summer showed up in the middle of June; fall in the middle of September, and winter in the middle of December. My grade-school teachers went to great lengths to drill that into me.

Not so many years ago, the weather people I often watch locally began to differentiate the seasons I had learned as a child from the meteorological seasons. Spring, to those weather folks, starts March 1 and ends May 31.

Well, that’s fine. Pick any set of dates you want. I guarantee you, if we are in the upper plains and it isn’t late April, there is a good chance of snowfall and more than a remote chance of at least one, last blizzard. I don’t have to like it that way, but 79 years of living here tells me I might as well accept it. People can fight nature, but they will lose. In the end, nature wins.

Meteorological winter began on Dec. 1. And this year, it did not take long for the snows, sub-zero temperatures and bone-chilling winds to arrive. By Christmas, I was plumb tired of winter. I watched the snow heap itself across my lawn and over the lane that leads to the city street, and I said to myself, “Well, the country around here sure can use the moisture.’’ That thinking brought some comfort, but it only goes so far.

Into January and early February this year, we have had spells of great weather, with sunshine and warm temperatures to melt some of the snow. We have also had more snow. A fair amount of mine is still around, slick and solid ice in places. I have no doubt at all that we will see more snow through March. And anyone who has lived in these parts for any length of time knows that during one of the state basketball tournaments, a blizzard will hit some of us. That’s just the way weather works on the prairie.

I pay too much attention to the weather in my older years. Nancy will tell anyone who listens that I am obsessed. I wouldn’t go that far, but I do have a weather app on my phone, my tablet and my laptop. For some reason, they don’t always offer the same readings. I find myself switching from one to the other, searching for the most positive readings and forecasts.

I will argue with anyone that The Weather Channel is the best thing to come to television since “Have Gun, Will Travel’’ and “Tombstone Territory.’’ I suppose we could add “Gunsmoke’’ and “Bonanza’’ to the list.

Growing up on the farm, I paid little attention to weather, good or bad. I wore a straw hat and sleeveless shirt in summer’s heat. I wore a parka and wool cap with earflaps in winter’s cold.

My dad watched the weather back then. Actually, he listened. His weather came over the radio from the announcers on WNAX, a Yankton station that reached listeners across several states. It was Dad’s go-to information source. He checked markets, caught up on the latest news headlines and learned of approaching storm systems. Dad read weather signs in the sky like a pro, but the radio information told him when to look for those signs.

In high school, in town, I walked to school nearly every day, rain, snow or shine. Everybody I knew did. From the middle of fall to the middle of spring I wore my letter jacket. It was surprisingly comfortable. During cold weather, I added a stocking cap.

Coach Vance said a guy would catch a cold if he went out bareheaded, especially if he hadn’t dried his hair completely after a shower. Coach knew things like that.

Come to think of it, my mom used to caution me to make sure my hair was dry to avoid a cold. She knew things like that, too.

I have no idea why neither of them ever said a single word about the meteorological seasons.