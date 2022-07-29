The wonders of irrigation

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I can’t recall just when I saw a center pivot irrigation system for the first time. I know it was long after I left the farm.

Out where I grew up, just west of the Missouri River in central South Dakota in the 1950s, we watered our crops with rainfall. When it rained, the crops did pretty well. When the rain quit coming, the crops quit growing so well. The phrase “dryland farming’’ is as perfect a description as I can imagine for the agriculture my dad and Uncle Frank practiced out in the home country.

For much of my life, I’ve kidded about the way Dad and Uncle Frank used to talk so hopefully about good rains and great crops. “If we get half an inch of rain in the next week and maybe another half-inch in another 10 days, we could have a bumper crop,’’ they’d say sometimes. The longer the dry weather lasted, the more rain they’d talk about needing in a shorter amount of time. To this day, I’m sure they thought it was possible that the rains eventually would come. I grew up a pessimist about things like that.

Many years ago, I set out to write a column about how the rain quit showering its blessings on our crops, especially our corn, as the summer progressed from early July to the end of August. I described how the big, dark clouds of June turned into wispy, dry bits of fluff through the long, hot summer, how the ground began to crack and the leaves on the corn stalks began to brown and curl and grow brittle and how, eventually, the clouds just gave up and no longer bothered to even visit us.

Well, I was cranking along at a fair clip on that column when it occurred to me that I was doing a poor imitation of John Steinbeck’s description of drought in “The Grapes of Wrath.’’ I dialed it back a couple of notches at that point. I don’t think the world of literature suffered from my decision. The point, anyway, was that where I lived, a guy couldn’t count on rain. We had a corn picker that never really was in any danger of wearing out from overuse.

Sometime in the 1970s, probably on a news assignment in South Dakota’s corn country, I saw a center pivot system in operation. The sheer audacity of the thing gave me pause. It was just like the lawn sprinkler my mom used to try to keep a bit of grass growing on our farm lawn, only it was massive. Water sprayed from the nozzles as plentifully as it came from the sky during a cloudburst. The leaves on the corn over which the system passed looked full and healthy and moist. What a sight that was for a dryland farm boy.

I’ve been thinking about irrigation ever since we drove through some tall corn country in Nebraska earlier this month on our way to Colorado for a family wedding. As we traveled the Arnold Road we sometimes take to reach North Platte, we popped a hill and saw a valley full of center pivot systems, watering fields that seemed to reach the horizon in every direction. The slanting sun caught the water spraying from the nozzles and made it sparkle like a cloud of jewels above the green crops. It was enough to take a person’s breath away.

The road led us down the hill, through a town and on west between the fields thick with tall corn. I’d kind of liked it if my dad had lived to see such a sight. I’m sure irrigation can spark arguments, but I was simply drinking in a unique view of the land.

Later, back home, I read that a Nebraska farmer named Frank Zybach invented the first center pivot system. Fitting, then, that we were in central Nebraska when I came upon the image.

I also read that “Scientific American’’ magazine in 1976 called center pivot irrigation “perhaps the most significant mechanical innovation in agriculture since the replacement of draft animals by the tractor.’’ I reckon that might be so.

I also read astronauts could pick out the northeast region of Nebraska from 270 miles in space because of the patterns of green crop circles produced by center pivots. I read that piece on July 20, the anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon.

I have to tell you. I spent a good while reflecting on that.