The first time I returned to Omaha after a college break, I could not believe how the lights of the city lit up the night sky.

We were still way up the Missouri River valley, running late but unable to hurry on those two-lane roads on the Iowa side of the river. I noticed a glow in the sky far to the south. A light fog hung over the river channel, and I realized that was acting as a cap to hold the city lights close to the earth.

You might think nothing of what I just described, but it was kind of a big deal for me. I grew up on a farm in the middle of South Dakota. The nearest town, Reliance, was eight miles away. Its street lights didn’t illuminate the countryside at all the way the Omaha lights did.

Until the REA showed up when I was about 7, nothing lit up the night sky out in Lyman County, nothing except stars, billions of them. Nobody had an outside light. If they had a wind charger, as we did, they saved the power stored in the batteries. They didn’t use it late at night. Stars were our lights. A full moon illuminated the prairie like the noon sun.

A kid lying by his dad on the grass in the back yard at night could see every single star in the sky. I grew up thinking that was the view of the sky everyone had. Little did I know.

After I graduated from high school, I enrolled at Creighton University in Omaha in the fall of 1962. At that point in my life – don’t laugh, now – Omaha was the biggest city I had ever seen. And, really, it was the only big city I had ever experienced at night.

I used to sit in the open window of my second-floor dorm room on campus and just gaze at the city lights. Omaha had a pretty rockin’ radio station in those days, and a song by the Tornados called “Telstar’’ got a lot of play time in the fall and winter of that year. A communications satellite named Telstar had launched the previous summer. Its namesake song had an eerie, futuristic sound that fit nicely into the reverie of a homesick kid staring from his dorm window. To this day, when I hear “Telstar’’ on an oldies’ station, I picture the lights of Omaha viewed from the window of Wareham Hall on the Creighton campus.

My first roommate that year came from Des Moines. He could sleep through a rocket attack, so he didn’t care if I sat up late and played music. In return, I didn’t make a fuss if he woke up at 4 in the morning and did his German lessons aloud.

Father Cahill, the dorm manager, assigned all of us in Wareham to new rooms and roommates after the first semester. Too many rowdies living together. I missed that Iowa kid when, the first night in the new room, my roommate from Los Angeles asked, “Terry, do the walls ever talk to you at night?’’

“Uh, no, John, they actually don’t, not yet,’’ I mumbled. I didn’t get up to watch the city lights that night. I didn’t sleep a lot, either.

We ended up being decent roommates. The new room was on first floor, though, and our window faced another campus building. I could sit at the window all I wanted, but I could hardly glimpse the sky. That was disappointing, even though the sky above a city can never match the night sky on the open prairie, like the sky I used to take for granted back home on the farm. I found myself really missing those evenings when I would lie on my back on the dry grass with all the stars ever created winking above me. Hard to believe something so simple could be missed so much.

Midway through that college year, I discovered the that the university had its own observatory, a small dome-shaped building with a good-sized telescope. One of the faculty priests opened the place to students some evenings. I got to visit a few times. It wasn’t like the observatory James Dean visited in “Rebel Without a Cause,’’ but it gave visitors a clear view of at least part of the night sky.

I survived the city. The first night home that spring, I spent a quiet hour on my back on the grass, admiring the stars.