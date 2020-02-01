The other day I did something an old farm boy probably should never do – I opened the hood on my pickup.
The reason a farm kid shouldn’t do that is because he remembers when he could do all sorts of vehicle maintenance. When he looks at that engine compartment today, he has no idea what he’s seeing.
All I wanted to do was fill the windshield washer reservoir. That’s a good safety feature on vehicles, one that didn’t exist back on the farm. Which is funny, because windshields on our farm vehicles nearly always needed cleaning.
These days I drive paved roads. It’s much easier to keep the windshield clean than it was when I was splashing through big puddles on dirt roads or gunning through mud holes on the tracks of a section line. That’s when I could have used a good windshield cleaner. Today? If I can see through the light layer of grime, I’m good.
Nancy prefers a clean windshield every time she travels. That’s safer, but she goes through wiper fluid pretty quickly. I try to keep a jug or two on hand. It was only a year or so ago that I found out some of that stuff isn’t rated for below-freezing weather. Everyone else in the world knew, right?
It was mid-winter when Nancy’s car ran out of fluid. No problem. I grabbed one of the spare jugs and poured it into the reservoir. She left for some errands. When she returned, she said the wiper thing wasn’t spraying fluid. Turned out, the fluid froze in the line. (After I realized that, I read the label on the used jug. Sure enough, it wasn’t supposed to be used in below-freezing weather.)
Well, after the car warmed up in the garage and the fluid unfroze, I sat in the driver’s seat and pumped the switch until the reservoir ran dry. Then I ran back to the hardware store and bought the winter stuff. I didn’t mention to the clerk why I needed so much windshield fluid. I hoped he didn’t think I knew nothing about cars.
But I was talking about looking under the hood. The thing is, back on the farm, I used to pop the hood on a pickup or the ’57 Chevy, or pull the side panel from the tractor engine, and I’d recognize the doo-hickeys and gizmos that were on and around the engine. On the old Chevy – a six-cylinder banger with overdrive – the entire motor took up no more space than a baby’s bassinet.
After some lessons from my dad, I used to be able to do all sorts of maintenance tasks on the farm vehicles, way more than just changing oil. I tore apart starters and put them back together, pulled radiators, put in new fan belts, replaced spark plugs and wires, put new brake shoes in the pickup and Chevy wheels, all sorts of things. It was just what people did. Your dad or uncle or big brother would give you a few instructions, and you’d start taking out bolts and removing pieces. If you placed each part carefully on a big sheet of cardboard, you could put it all back together in the correct order when you were finished. And you’d have soaked things in a coffee can filled with gasoline and wiped it all down, too.
When I looked inside my pickup engine compartment the other day, I had no idea what I was seeing, much less how a person would get any of those parts out of that tightly packed space. I doubt I could change my own oi these days, even if I could find a place to dump the old stuff. The riding mower I inherited with the new house wouldn’t start one time last fall. “Tap the solenoid,’’ the guy said. “Um, I don’t know where that is,’’ I answered.
The first time I really knew things were changing was in the early 1970s. We were visiting one of Nancy’s college roommates near the Twin Cities, and the husband, not mechanical at all, needed to change the brake shoes on his car. We can do that, I said. We popped the wheel, and I realized I had never seen anything like it. I finally figured out it was a front-wheel drive vehicle. It bruised my ego, but I went no further.
“I hope we can put this back together well enough to get you to the dealer,’’ I told the guy. “Things have really changed.’’