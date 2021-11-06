Time to count my blessings

When I’m feeling a little down, I remember what Rosemary Clooney advised in the movie “White Christmas,’’ and I count my blessings.

My dad used to tell his kids to do that. Eventually, I guess it stuck, either because of a father’s advice or an old movie’s song. The other day I counted blessings, and one blessing on my list was that daylight saving time wasn’t being followed when I was a young guy working on the farm all summer.

That blessing probably made the list because I knew the switch back from daylight saving time was near. It takes place this weekend. Officially, the clocks go back an hour at, I think, 2 a.m. on Sunday. Most people I know get a jump on things and move their clocks before they hit the hay on Saturday evening. A few, showing up at church an hour early on Sunday morning because they didn’t make the switch on Saturday evening, reset their clocks sometime during that day.

I haven’t a clue who dreamed up the slogan “Spring ahead, fall back,” but it’s about the handiest four words in the English language, for me, anyway. I can never remember which way the clock goes until I repeat that saying. I’m grateful for whatever ad wizard came up with the slogan. I’m also grateful for the high-tech genius who thought it was important to install in a whole bunch of electronic gadgets and appliances a bit of code that automatically resets the clock in the device at the appropriate time.

My pickup, though it is relatively new, won’t make the time switch by itself. I have to do that manually. I never remember how it’s done. I’m sure it’s simple. I imagine there’s a section in the owner’s manual that explains it. I suppose there are videos on YouTube that demonstrate it. But I was always 1) easy-going and 2) pretty good at arithmetic. I can do the mental addition or subtraction necessary to know the time without fooling with the manual. Sometimes my granddaughter hops in the pickup, notices that the clock is off, punches a button and says, “There you go, Grandpa.’’