Time to count my blessings

When I’m feeling a little down, I remember what Rosemary Clooney advised in the movie “White Christmas,’’ and I count my blessings.
My dad used to tell his kids to do that. Eventually, I guess it stuck, either because of a father’s advice or an old movie’s song. The other day I counted blessings, and one blessing on my list was that daylight saving time wasn’t being followed when I was a young guy working on the farm all summer.
That blessing probably made the list because I knew the switch back from daylight saving time was near. It takes place this weekend. Officially, the clocks go back an hour at, I think, 2 a.m. on Sunday. Most people I know get a jump on things and move their clocks before they hit the hay on Saturday evening. A few, showing up at church an hour early on Sunday morning because they didn’t make the switch on Saturday evening, reset their clocks sometime during that day.
I haven’t a clue who dreamed up the slogan “Spring ahead, fall back,” but it’s about the handiest four words in the English language, for me, anyway. I can never remember which way the clock goes until I repeat that saying. I’m grateful for whatever ad wizard came up with the slogan. I’m also grateful for the high-tech genius who thought it was important to install in a whole bunch of electronic gadgets and appliances a bit of code that automatically resets the clock in the device at the appropriate time.
My pickup, though it is relatively new, won’t make the time switch by itself. I have to do that manually. I never remember how it’s done. I’m sure it’s simple. I imagine there’s a section in the owner’s manual that explains it. I suppose there are videos on YouTube that demonstrate it. But I was always 1) easy-going and 2) pretty good at arithmetic. I can do the mental addition or subtraction necessary to know the time without fooling with the manual. Sometimes my granddaughter hops in the pickup, notices that the clock is off, punches a button and says, “There you go, Grandpa.’’
Listen. I did a little research on my own. (That’s what people say when they Google a topic and read the first thing that pops up.) Here’s something I discovered on a site that I’m think must be impeccably sourced and fact-checked: “In 1895, George Hudson, an entomologist from New Zealand, came up with the modern concept of daylight saving time. He proposed a two-hour time shift so he would have more after-work hours to go bug hunting in the summer.” Fancy that, huh? Out where I came from, we didn’t have to go hunting bugs. Those critters, whole swarms of them, found us.
If we’d had daylight saving time in those days, the bugs wouldn’t have actually had an extra hour to chew at me, but it would have seemed like they did. And the reason it’s a blessing we didn’t have the time switch is because my dad liked to ignore the clock and just work until sundown. That would have meant that I’d be in the field an hour later in the summer. And that would have made it awfully late for me to get cleaned up and into town 18 miles away for a date. I’d probably have done it, anyway. I was in love, after all. I sure wouldn’t have been much good in the fields the next morning.
At our place, not much besides rain stopped work early. I remember the summer three college friends stopped by the field where I cut alfalfa with a tractor, mower and dump rake. They were headed to Deadwood for a celebration called the Days of ’76. I’d heard it was a rollicking good time. They invited me along, plenty of room, no problem. I turned them down. I didn’t even ask my dad. I was in the field because we were getting a great second-cutting of alfalfa that summer. That was rare where we farmed. I knew there was no chance Dad would say, “Sure, son, go ahead. Take four days to enjoy yourself while this crop goes to ruin.’’
That Deadwood story has nothing to do with daylight saving time. I just tossed it in to show how overworked and underappreciated I was on the farm.
Daylight saving time back then would have just given me another hour of daylight to complain. I wasn’t much good at counting blessings.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.