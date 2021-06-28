To each their own way of celebrating July 4

She liked the idea of celebrating our country’s independence. She was as much of a patriot as the next person. She just thought marching bands, parades with beautiful floats, groups of red, white and blue-clad school children and grills filled with hot dogs were plenty of celebration. She always made an apple pie, sometimes the black-and-white television showed a baseball game, and for a while we even had a Chevrolet. What more proof need we offer that we loved our country? Certainly not noisy, sparkling, flaming fireworks. Given the chance, she’d have sat in our living room on the farm, played “Stars and Stripes Forever’’ on the piano and called it a celebration.

Instead, she had to fret over Dad out there showing off in the evening shadows. Instead, she had to run from window to window all afternoon, keeping track of five kids and what we might be doing with the couple of packs of Black Cats we’d talked her into letting us buy and explode. Well, I suppose she didn’t have to do that. She sure thought she did

I think she actually liked it when the harvest started early and we all had to work sunrise to sunset on the Fourth. Less time for her kids to get into trouble with their measly lot of firecrackers. Looking back, I smile as I think that the worrying over our Fourth of July fireworks perhaps kept her from imaging other calamities.

And, seriously, there’s no way Dad would have been careless with fireworks. He’d have skipped the rockets if he’d thought there was the slightest possibility of starting a farm-country fire. I know of a time or two when he actually didn’t buy his few rockets because the countryside was “just too darned dry for that sort of thing.’’ He’d been on the line at enough prairie fires to know better than to intentionally take actions that might spark a blaze. I’d watched from a distance a time or two as the neighbors fought a fire in a hay field or pasture. I’d never been one of those guys hauling water or swatting at flames with a wet gunny sack or piloting a tractor with a plow trying to cut a fire break. Still, I could easily imagine what it would be like. Anyone with a lick of sense didn’t need to experience such a thing to know how terrible it would be.