To each their own way of celebrating July 4

My dad liked to shoot a few fireworks, mostly those adult-sized skyrockets, on the Fourth of July, while my mom thought every last Roman candle, Gorilla, Ladyfinger and sparkler should be banished from the planet.
They reached a compromise that didn’t completely satisfy either but that allowed my dad to set of half a dozen rockets from the south yard of the farm after the sun went down on the evening of the Fourth. Their deal allowed us kids to shoot a few mid-sized firecrackers, too, if we stayed close to the home place. In turn, we let Mom worry.
Dad turned his half-dozen rockets into quite the show. He deliberately placed each rocket, slowly lit each fuse, watched each fiery arc of each rocket fade into the gathering dusk and then stared into the distance a long while to make sure the thing hadn’t sparked a prairie fire. I was still quite young when I realized he was putting a whole lot more into the performance than was required to set a punk to the fuse of a rocket.
For her part, my mom put on quite a show, too. I wasn’t all that old when I realized she wasn’t making her behavior a performance, not one bit. It was as real as things could get. She really was worried about whether her husband would fail to get away from the rocket before it exploded into space. She really was worried whether the rocket would make a U-turn and buzz the barnyard like Maverick buzzing the tower in his fighter jet in that Tom Cruise movie, “Top Gun.’’ And she really was worried that the spent rockets would set the prairie ablaze. My mom didn’t play-act with her fears, and she had plenty of fears.
She liked the idea of celebrating our country’s independence. She was as much of a patriot as the next person. She just thought marching bands, parades with beautiful floats, groups of red, white and blue-clad school children and grills filled with hot dogs were plenty of celebration. She always made an apple pie, sometimes the black-and-white television showed a baseball game, and for a while we even had a Chevrolet. What more proof need we offer that we loved our country? Certainly not noisy, sparkling, flaming fireworks. Given the chance, she’d have sat in our living room on the farm, played “Stars and Stripes Forever’’ on the piano and called it a celebration.
Instead, she had to fret over Dad out there showing off in the evening shadows. Instead, she had to run from window to window all afternoon, keeping track of five kids and what we might be doing with the couple of packs of Black Cats we’d talked her into letting us buy and explode. Well, I suppose she didn’t have to do that. She sure thought she did
I think she actually liked it when the harvest started early and we all had to work sunrise to sunset on the Fourth. Less time for her kids to get into trouble with their measly lot of firecrackers. Looking back, I smile as I think that the worrying over our Fourth of July fireworks perhaps kept her from imaging other calamities.
And, seriously, there’s no way Dad would have been careless with fireworks. He’d have skipped the rockets if he’d thought there was the slightest possibility of starting a farm-country fire. I know of a time or two when he actually didn’t buy his few rockets because the countryside was “just too darned dry for that sort of thing.’’ He’d been on the line at enough prairie fires to know better than to intentionally take actions that might spark a blaze. I’d watched from a distance a time or two as the neighbors fought a fire in a hay field or pasture. I’d never been one of those guys hauling water or swatting at flames with a wet gunny sack or piloting a tractor with a plow trying to cut a fire break. Still, I could easily imagine what it would be like. Anyone with a lick of sense didn’t need to experience such a thing to know how terrible it would be.
This is a bad year in my part of the prairie, dry as I’ve seen for a while. Some fire departments put on fireworks displays for their communities. I trust those people to know what they’re doing. I wouldn’t trust myself, not in a year like this. I might not even trust Dad. And Mom would worry.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.