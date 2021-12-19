Tradition decks the halls for the holidays

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During a period when my mom took up painting ceramic Christmas trees and figures, she turned out a number of sets of Santa Claus and his elves.

My family still has one of those sets. It goes on display on or near our fireplace, no matter where we live. Christmas really isn’t Christmas without the home-made set of elves and Santa. I know some other members of the family still have all or parts of their sets, too. What keeps those holiday figures on the mantel? Tradition.

My mom surprised us all after Dad died when she took up painting. I guess I should say she surprised me. Maybe some of my siblings were aware of her interest in painting. I didn’t pay much attention to my surroundings, so imagine my surprise when I walked through the west porch one day and saw several painted canvases stacked around. Who’d have known?

I’m not saying the pictures my mom painted were high art or anything. They were pretty good, though, if evoking an emotional response is one way to judge a piece of art. They made me smile. They made the other kids smile, too, and the grandkids after that. A person can’t ask for much more than to make grandkids smile, can they?

I saw one just the other day in our older son’s basement. Done in a variety of bright colors, the painting shows a happy fish dancing near a fish bowl. Simple? Well, sure. But 17 years after his grandma died, our son still has one of her paintings on display. I guess art really is eternal.