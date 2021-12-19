Tradition decks the halls for the holidays

During a period when my mom took up painting ceramic Christmas trees and figures, she turned out a number of sets of Santa Claus and his elves.
My family still has one of those sets. It goes on display on or near our fireplace, no matter where we live. Christmas really isn’t Christmas without the home-made set of elves and Santa. I know some other members of the family still have all or parts of their sets, too. What keeps those holiday figures on the mantel? Tradition.
My mom surprised us all after Dad died when she took up painting. I guess I should say she surprised me. Maybe some of my siblings were aware of her interest in painting. I didn’t pay much attention to my surroundings, so imagine my surprise when I walked through the west porch one day and saw several painted canvases stacked around. Who’d have known?
I’m not saying the pictures my mom painted were high art or anything. They were pretty good, though, if evoking an emotional response is one way to judge a piece of art. They made me smile. They made the other kids smile, too, and the grandkids after that. A person can’t ask for much more than to make grandkids smile, can they?
I saw one just the other day in our older son’s basement. Done in a variety of bright colors, the painting shows a happy fish dancing near a fish bowl. Simple? Well, sure. But 17 years after his grandma died, our son still has one of her paintings on display. I guess art really is eternal.
I’d hardly come to terms with the paintings when we made a visit to my mom’s and found her painting clay or ceramic figures. My goodness, how could I not have seen this deep streak of creativity? I suppose I was too busy eating the meals she cooked and wearing the clothes she laundered and things like that to pay attention to what else she was doing. I was pretty self-centered. Still am, more often than I’d like to admit.
Well, I can take that up with a counselor. The topic of this column is the elves and Santas my mom turned out for her family’s Christmas enjoyment. The set we’ve displayed for years and years has three elves. Two are napping, one on its back, the other on its tummy. The third is seated on a low stump, his chin in his hands. He appears pretty pleased with his world. One of the elves has visible cracks and a small hole in his cap, the result of a tumble from the mantel a couple of years ago. It could have been worse. Nancy managed to salvage the little fella.
The Santa figure is a delightful thing, a jolly fellow dressed in a fur-trimmed red outfit, much as you’d expect. I get a kick out of this Santa every time I pass the mantel. You would, too, if you saw his big belly, big smile and big bag of gifts. Nancy fills the bag with striped peppermint candy canes each Christmas season. My mom would have considered that a wonderful addition to her creation.
During my mom’s ceramic painting period, she also made several Christmas trees, their shiny green branches dusted with skiffs of white snow. The base of our tree holds an electric bulb that lights the plastic bulbs scattered over the branches. Our tree base has a wind-up music box that plays “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
For years the tree had a golden star at the top. Somehow, I can’t remember how or how long ago, the star snapped off, leaving a hole at the top of the tree. We’ve searched and searched, but we haven’t found the perfect replacement. We put the tree up, anyway. Our 15-month-old great-granddaughter thinks it’s a wonderful tree. When I wind up the music maker, she becomes so excited she clenches her teeth and fists and shivers all over. I can tell she’s just waiting for her grandma or grandpa to lose concentration so she can get her hands on those colorful plastic bulbs.
My mom had many Christmas ornaments and decorations. The Santa and elves are pretty much all I wanted. Each year when our home is decorated, I pause by the elves late in the evenings and remember my mom, the quiet, lovely Christmases on the farm and the things I learned from her about peace and good will.
