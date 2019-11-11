Reflecting on the meaning of Veterans Day as it nears, I was reminded of a favorite episode from the long-running political series “The West Wing.’’
Toby Ziegler of the White House senior staff was called to a Washington, D.C., park where a homeless man who had died of exposure during the cold night had Ziegler’s business card in his coat pocket. Ziegler explained that he’d donated the coat to the local Goodwill and didn’t know the man on the park bench. Ziegler told the investigating officer that the man was a Marine, though, because he had a tattoo of “the 2nd of the 7th.’’
To cut to the chase, Ziegler did some digging, found the man’s service record, found his brother, also homeless, and arranged for a funeral with military honors. Ziegler attended, in the company of the brother and of Delores Landingham, who was executive secretary to the president and who had twin sons killed in Vietnam. It’s a touching episode, although it is difficult even in a make-believe television series to see a veteran of this country’s military die alone on a park bench.
“In war there are no unwounded soldiers,’’ is a quote attributed to the writer Jose Narosky.
I suppose that’s rather a morbid introduction to an essay intended to recognize the service of the women and men who serve or have served the United States in any branch of the military. That’s what Veterans Day is about, recognizing military veterans, their service and their sacrifice.
I saw the “West Wing’’ episode long before I read a book called “The Frozen Hours’’ by Jeff Shaara. It’s an account of the brutal battle at the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. The Marine’s 2nd of the 7th was deeply involved in that fighting, holding a mountain pass so other fighting units could escape. Shaara’s description of the battles, the cold, the enemy forces and the conditions of the American fighting soldiers is well worth the time it takes to read the book.
The “West Wing’’ episode about the homeless veteran, first aired 20 years ago, recognizes not only veterans and their service but also the conditions some of those veterans endure when their service is completed. According to a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development study, more than 40,000 veterans living in the U.S. in January of 2017 were homeless. That’s nearly 10% of the nation’s homeless population, the report said. Another report, this one by the Veterans Administration, said an average of at least 17 military veterans die by suicide each day in this country.
Here’s a quote I found online. It’s attributed to George Washington. Whether he said it or not, it’s worth considering. “The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation.’’
As a nation, we all express support for our veterans, with speeches and waving flags and public ceremonies. What does it say about our support, though, if 40,000 of those who served are living without homes and if 17 of those who served are killing themselves every day of the year in the land they stepped up to defend?
I’m reminded of lines from “The Ballad of Ira Hayes’’ by Johnny Cash about the Pima Indian who was among the Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima in World War II: “He died drunk early one morning, alone in the land he fought to save. Two inches of water and a lonely ditch was a grave for Ira Hayes.’’ If that doesn’t bring a lump to your throat, you’re made of sterner stuff than I am.
Look, I’m not a veteran. I didn’t serve. I don’t know what it’s like to step up that way when others are stepping aside. But I know it’s important, essential, really, to have young men and women who will take that step.
Since I’ve been offering quotes about veterans, here’s one attributed only to Unknown: “A veteran is someone who at one point in his or her life wrote a blank check made payable to The United States of America for an amount of ‘up to and including my life.’ That is honor, and there are way too many people in this country who no longer understand it.’’ It shouldn’t take a special day to recognize people willing to write that kind of check.