Wheat harvest opened new world through crew’s eyes

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We seldom hired custom combiners at the Woster Brothers farm partnership, but when we did, it was a real treat for me.

That’s partly because I was still a pretty young boy in the days when we’d take on a crew to get our wheat out of the field and into the bins. The quicker the grain went from field to bin, the less chance it would fall to a lashing hail storm or punishing wind. That improved the odds of making a little money on the harvest, maybe even paying down a note at the bank. Some years we didn’t do that, some years we did.

The thing was, when I grew older, I joined my brother Jim and older cousin Leo as farm labor. Along with Dad and Uncle Frank, that meant five generally capable farm hands, and that meant we ought to be able to handle the harvest ourselves. I doubt the fact that the Woster Brothers quit hiring custom combiners damaged that occupation very much, but if a lot of farm families had a lot of kids, the impact on the crews-for-hire must have been measurable.

When I was a kid and we did hire out some of the harvest, everything about the crews that showed up to combine our fields fascinated me. I grew up in the middle of South Dakota farm country, remember. My first playmates were brothers and sisters, followed by cousins. I was in first grade before I had a friend who wasn’t also a relative. I’m not saying I was insulated from the outside world, but if you drew that conclusion, I’d be hard-pressed to argue the other side of the proposition.

Well, these custom combiners showed up, and it seemed like they came from every place in the country except central South Dakota. Some had lazy drawls, others talked in a clipped way, almost faster than a kid could listen. They told amazing stories of experiences in other parts of the country – usually, it seemed to me, in states on a north-south line from Texas through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, the Dakotas and on into Canada. As a young boy, I thought Saskatchewan and Manitoba must be about the most exotic places on the planet. And some of these combiners had actually been there, worked there, even some of the young ones, guys not much older than my big brother. I could hardly imagine it.

I used to beg to ride along when my mom took the afternoon lunch to whatever field the crew was working. Even if it meant standing out in the sun in a field of wheat stubble, I loved it, because I got to listen to stories. And one time, a wicked thunderstorm hit in the middle of the afternoon and the crew had to rush to our place to take shelter. I could hardly believe my good fortune. Those guys had to sit around and swap stories for a couple of hours.

Some of the stories must have been pretty good. I remember my dad telling one guy to “watch it, there’s kids around.’’ I have no idea why I remember that moment, because I don’t remember the story that prompted it. I guess I wasn’t listening fast enough for that.

Soon enough, of course, Jim and Leo and I joined Dad and Uncle Frank. We had an old pull-type combine, a Case, I think it was. Later, we added a self-propelled John Deere, used. Both machines worked several harvests, although the Case busted down more and more every year. Seemed like it was forever being hauled back to Uncle Frank’s to have some welding done.

Still, that much help and equipment cut the need to add a combining crew for the harvest. I’d still see some of the custom guys when I’d take a load of grain eight miles to Reliance to the elevator. I was getting to be almost as old as some of those truck-driving guys, but they still seemed way, way more adult and experienced than I figured I’d ever be. They’d seen the world, you know. I had read a lot of books about the world, but they’d actually seen it. That made all the difference to me.

Early on, an old combiner from somewhere down South told me thunder was a potato wagon crossing a bridge in the sky. I still remember that every time it storms, and for a moment it makes me wish we’d kept hiring out the harvest work.