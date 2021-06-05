When working the land is in your blood

Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Along the edge of U.S. Highway 18 between Pine Ridge and Martin in southwestern South Dakota stands a sign that reads “Bennett County Soil Conservation District.’’

I shouldn’t say a sign stands there today. I haven’t traveled that road for a number of years. Back in the day, though, back when I was a full-time news reporter – first for the Associated Press in Pierre and later for the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls – I knew every mile of that road from Wyoming to the Iowa border. Down in the southwestern part of the state, the road winds through pasture land, big tracts of wheat and the occasional stand of trees. The horizon is so far in the distance in every direction it shimmers like a mirage in a desert. It’s a fierce country, and absolutely stunning.

The sign I mentioned stood just where Highway 18 crossed into Bennett County, a ways before Batesland, near the intersection of a north-south highway that led to Gordon, Nebraska and parts south and west. I never really paid much attention to the sign until one afternoon when I finished a reporting assignment and drove home in an absolutely blinding dust storm. People who’ve never been in one of those brown blizzards probably wouldn’t believe how crazy it can get when the winter has been open and a north wind is carrying half of the topsoil in the whole county into Nebraska. I never actually stopped driving, but I had my lights on, I made sure not to overdrive conditions and I wondered at the wisdom of continuing.

Well, just as I reached the Bennett County line, the wind lifted for a moment, the blowing dust settled for a few seconds and the sign appeared: “Soil Conservation District,’’ I thought to myself. “I wonder how that’s working out for everybody today?’’