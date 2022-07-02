Wind whips up good memories

A strong, miserably hot wind blew from sunrise until late into the evening on Father’s Day, and I stayed inside a lot. For no particular reason, I began to recall random, unconnected moments on the farm with my dad.

I think of him every so often, sure. He’s been gone 54 summers now, but my memories of him are still pretty strong. Usually, when he comes to mind, it’s in connection with some activity I’m doing that reminds me of something similar we did when I was young. On Father’s Day, there didn’t seem to be any real trigger. I just began to recall this insignificant moment or that – greasing a combine, shoveling cracked corn, driving alongside the silage cutter, changing the oil in a pickup, filling a gas can to take to the Ford tractor waiting in the alfalfa field. Those were all things that happened, but if something connected them on Father’s Day, I’m not seeing it.

The west window in the place Nancy and I have by the Missouri River gives us a great view of the water and the bluffs on the far shore. This has been one of those years when those bluffs have stayed green longer than they sometimes do. Were my mother alive, she’d have something to say about their resemblance to Ireland, the island where her ancestors originated. A lot of summers she couldn’t have made the comparison, because the bluffs – and the fields and pastures beyond – had become dry and brown by end of June. So far, this is a good year for green fields around here.

What I noticed most out the window on Father’s Day was how that furnace-blast of a south wind whipped the surface of the river into a white-foamed frenzy. Goodness, it looked wild out there. Sometimes the river is marvelously inviting. That day, it looked fierce and unforgiving. Still, it kept my attention. I found myself returning again and again to the window to marvel at the wind and waves.

As I studied the Missouri’s foamy surface, I remembered the afternoon when my dad came to the hay field where I rode a small Ford tractor equipped with a seven-foot-long cutting sickle and a dump rake. I was 14 or 15 that summer. We didn’t have air conditioning in our house. Well, nobody did. My mom managed the heat by throwing wide the windows at night and closing them in the morning, pulling blinds or curtains against the rising sun through the main part of the day.

Things rarely got cool enough to make a big difference, so if I bounced around on the hard, metal seat of the tractor on a 90-degree day or a 102-degree day, I paid little attention. I was stuck there until supper, or the end of the mowing. It didn’t do any good to think about the heat. I shucked my shirt and made my rounds.

That day my dad showed up, I was grinding along as always. He motioned me to stop, and he came toward the tractor with a grin and a big, grease-speckled canvas umbrella. He fit it into a slot behind the tractor seat and said, “114 degrees. This will keep you cool.’’ I hadn’t been noticing the heat, but no sooner had we spread open the umbrella than I did feel cooler. I didn’t go reaching for my shirt or anything, but I felt cooler.

The next memory I had was of times when Dad would swing by the field in mid shift to bring fresh drinking water. In those days, we carried the water in a gallon jug, a glass one wrapped in damp burlap held in place with baling wire. Evaporation from the burlap kept the water cold. That was the idea, anyway. It was never very cold, but at my dad sometimes said, “It’s wet, and that’s the main thing.’’

Nobody talked about staying hydrated, but we drank a powerful lot of water during a work day. “Nothing like water on a hot day,’’ my dad often said. I recalled that line as I studied the wild waves.

And I remembered the time he quoted Kipling’s soldier poem, “Gunga Din,’’ as I grabbed the jug of fresh water and gulped it down. “But if it comes to slaughter, you will do your work on water, and you’ll lick the blooming boots of ‘im that’s got it,’’ Dad said. “Kipling is a good poet to remember,’’ he added.

My dad was a good one to remember, too.

Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.

