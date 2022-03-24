When I was growing up and telling the world I’d never become a farmer, my dad used to caution me, “You can take the boy off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy.’’
I don’t know who first said that, maybe the first person who ever tilled a field or milked a cow, but my dad quoted it way too often for my liking. I’d guess a whole bunch of farm dads did the same when one of their offspring started talking about leaving the farm, seeing the world, making it in New York City or lighting out for the territories, anything to get away from wheat chaff and cultivator dust.
It's the sort of thing that would get passed down, generation by generation. I once pictured Grandpa Woster (and picture is all I could do, because he died before I was born) saying that to his oldest boy, George, my dad’s big brother. Uncle George didn’t care for the farm. He built his own crystal set radio receiver as a kid, and he left for engineering school in Iowa and a life in Kansas City. His younger brother, Dad and Uncle Frank, never thought of leaving, as far as I know.
For a time, probably right around when I turned 14 or 15, I became vocal about my distaste for almost everything about a farm. My feelings on that topic changed long before I was able to admit it to myself or anyone else. I would guess my dad died still believing what his brat of a middle son had to say about the way he provided for himself and his family. That’s sad, because I’m proud of what he was, how he worked and lived and where I came from.
I was 14 or 15, though, when I started running my mouth, you know? At that age, a kid is just starting to wonder how his parents ever made it as far as they did, knowing as little as they did. I sure did. They got a lot smarter as I got older, as many people say about their folks. Funny how that works. But in my snot-nosed years, the silly saying about taking the boy off the farm had me rolling my eyes way, way back in my head, every time.
Why am I writing about this? No particular reason, except that I had to run from Chamberlain to Fort Pierre the other day on errands. I haven’t done a road trip by myself for a while. The morning was cool. The day was headed toward a most unseasonable 65 degrees in mid-March. The sky was cloudless and the surface of the river when I crossed it was without a ripple. The “lion and lamb’’ saying about March may be true, but this day was paradise.
I found myself studying the landscape as I drove west from the river. I hadn’t realized how dry things had become in the past several months. Sure, my little patch of lawn required some sprinkling late last summer, and, no, I didn’t have to move much snow between November and March. But the countryside passing by was dry, man, really dry.
Here and there, smudges of snow still lay in the weeds along the fence line on the north side of the road. A couple of tiny streams glistened in the sun as they cut through rolling pastures. Some stock ponds held a bit of water, but it was easy to see how much the level had receded in the past year or so. A couple of lakebeds, low spots that had been filled with water for two or three straight years, were completely dry. The grass, the weeds and the stubble in a few harvested grain fields was uniformly tan and brittle.
I got the urge to pull off the road into a field approach, park the pickup and walk into the dry grass. I could see myself kicking the soil, getting on one knee, running my fingers through the dirt, looking for a bit of green, a sign that spring was almost within reach under last season’s dying vegetation.
All at once, I could see my dad doing the very same thing. Gosh, how many times did I walk with him into last year’s fields to kick at the soil, touch the earth, look for first signs of coming spring?
Yes, I left the farm. Somehow, neither the farm nor my dad really ever left me.
Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.