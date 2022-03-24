Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I was growing up and telling the world I’d never become a farmer, my dad used to caution me, “You can take the boy off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy.’’

I don’t know who first said that, maybe the first person who ever tilled a field or milked a cow, but my dad quoted it way too often for my liking. I’d guess a whole bunch of farm dads did the same when one of their offspring started talking about leaving the farm, seeing the world, making it in New York City or lighting out for the territories, anything to get away from wheat chaff and cultivator dust.

It's the sort of thing that would get passed down, generation by generation. I once pictured Grandpa Woster (and picture is all I could do, because he died before I was born) saying that to his oldest boy, George, my dad’s big brother. Uncle George didn’t care for the farm. He built his own crystal set radio receiver as a kid, and he left for engineering school in Iowa and a life in Kansas City. His younger brother, Dad and Uncle Frank, never thought of leaving, as far as I know.

For a time, probably right around when I turned 14 or 15, I became vocal about my distaste for almost everything about a farm. My feelings on that topic changed long before I was able to admit it to myself or anyone else. I would guess my dad died still believing what his brat of a middle son had to say about the way he provided for himself and his family. That’s sad, because I’m proud of what he was, how he worked and lived and where I came from.