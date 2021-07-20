Hot, dry summer perpetuates pinkeye problems

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As if cattle producers aren’t stressed enough with the drought, we are now dealing with high numbers of pinkeye in our calves.

We get calls daily from our producers asking how to treat and what they can do to try to prevent it.

The Disease

Pinkeye is really called “infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis” or IBK. Infectious meaning transmissible from one animal to another. Bovine meaning cattle species. Kerato is the cornea, conjunctiva is the tissues surrounding the eye, and itis means inflammation.

All of this comes together to mean inflammation of the outer part of the eye as well as the eye tissues that is spreadable between cattle.

The Bacteria

The tricky part about this disease is that the bacteria that cause pinkeye are cultured from the eyes of normal calves. This means that they are opportunistic bacteria in which they live on the eye waiting for a breech in the protective barriers of the cornea and surrounding tissues, allowing them to proliferate.

The most common culprit is Moraxella bovis which is a bacterium that is always evolving creating new strains that might even be specific to your herd. M. bovis have pili that allow them to attach to the cornea and remain there. They also produce hemolysins that damage white blood cells which then leads to more enzymes being released that lead to corneal ulceration and even liquefaction.

Mycoplasma bovoculi is the other most common bacterium that causes pinkeye in our area. When M. bovoculi is found with M. bovis, the disease is typically more severe as the bacteria help each other proliferate.