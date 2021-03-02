Sale barn veterinarians an ‘advocate for all’

As a sale barn veterinarian, we are the advocate for the seller by confirming what they are selling. We are the advocate for the buyer so that they know what they are purchasing. And we are the advocate for the state by ensuring animal health and traceability. But as veterinarians, there are limitations to what we can guarantee.
Bred cow sales: Veterinarian’s responsibility
As we discussed in the previous Vet Report, every cow that is being sold as a bred, has to be pregnancy checked as bred. But it’s more complicated than that.
Most producers do not want to be calving past a certain date – i.e. “I don’t want anything later than June 1.” That means that the cows could not have been bred later than Aug. 23. So by the time that we are arming these cattle in February, the cows are 170-80 days bred at minimum.
Every veterinarian is a little different, but the general rule of thumb is that we do not get accurate staging past 110-120 days bred. Why is this? Because after this time, the fetus is too big to manipulate in such a way that we can get the head at the correct angle to get our ultrasound measurement.
OK, back to you wanting to make sure nothing you buy at the sale barn calves past June 1. Say I’m preg checking Feb. 12. This calf has been growing for 173 days and is now the size of a beagle. This beagle-sized calf is sitting at the bottom of the cow’s abdomen. There’s no way for me to grab a piece of him, pull him up in the pelvis, flip him around so I can feel his head, and decide “Yes. This guy is definitely 174 days into gestation which means he will be born on June 1.”
Remember that even if this cow was ultrasounded and had a calving date of June 1, we have to factor in the plus or minus two weeks of gestational variation.
That means if she’s due June 1, it would not be abnormal for her to calve on June 10. Think about pregnant people. We don’t blink an eye if a person doesn’t have their baby on their exact due date. Same with cattle.
In summary, as sale barn veterinarians, we do our best to pull of the lates. But it won’t be perfect.
Bred cow sales: Seller’s responsibility
So if the veterinarian can’t guarantee when the cow is going to calve, who does? It’s the seller who states that there shouldn’t be any calves after June 1. It’s he/she who knows when the bulls were pulled, when the heifers were AI’d, etc.
If the cows or heifers were staged into groups, make sure to give a copy of that record to the sale barn crew so that we can sort them accordingly because our arm won’t tell us who goes in which group.
Also, make sure the cattle are arriving at the sale barn one or two days ahead of the sale. We need time to go through them – preg check, official ID, mouth, tag, record, pull off anything not fit for breeding, etc.
As a seller, don’t sell any bred cow as a bred cow if you wouldn’t keep her in your own herd. If you wouldn’t keep her as a bred, sell her as a weigh up.
Well, there’s a lot more we can talk about when it comes to sale barns. I guess a Part 3 is warranted! See you then!
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.