Sale barn veterinarians an ‘advocate for all’

As a sale barn veterinarian, we are the advocate for the seller by confirming what they are selling. We are the advocate for the buyer so that they know what they are purchasing. And we are the advocate for the state by ensuring animal health and traceability. But as veterinarians, there are limitations to what we can guarantee.

Bred cow sales: Veterinarian’s responsibility

As we discussed in the previous Vet Report, every cow that is being sold as a bred, has to be pregnancy checked as bred. But it’s more complicated than that.

Most producers do not want to be calving past a certain date – i.e. “I don’t want anything later than June 1.” That means that the cows could not have been bred later than Aug. 23. So by the time that we are arming these cattle in February, the cows are 170-80 days bred at minimum.

Every veterinarian is a little different, but the general rule of thumb is that we do not get accurate staging past 110-120 days bred. Why is this? Because after this time, the fetus is too big to manipulate in such a way that we can get the head at the correct angle to get our ultrasound measurement.

OK, back to you wanting to make sure nothing you buy at the sale barn calves past June 1. Say I’m preg checking Feb. 12. This calf has been growing for 173 days and is now the size of a beagle. This beagle-sized calf is sitting at the bottom of the cow’s abdomen. There’s no way for me to grab a piece of him, pull him up in the pelvis, flip him around so I can feel his head, and decide “Yes. This guy is definitely 174 days into gestation which means he will be born on June 1.”