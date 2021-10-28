Saying ‘see you later’ never easy for animal caretakers

Euthanizing companion animals and horses is a part of mixed animal practice.

It seems like right before holidays the numbers go up. Sometimes they come in streaks where we have several in a week and then we won’t have any scheduled for weeks.

No matter the frequency, no matter the animal, they are never easy. Even harder for me, was putting my good dog down this past weekend.

I had mixed emotions about what to do with my 14-year-old Labrador cross, Harlow. He’d been with me for half of my life. Harlow saw me through high school, undergrad, vet school, moving to Polo, and finally back home.

He was the best dog anyone could ask for; smart as a whip, so kind, and loyal enough that I could trust my life with him. Harlow always made me feel safe when I lived in the trailer park next to the vet school. I never had to worry when he was by my side. Dogs like that are once in a lifetime companions.

But all dogs get old. Then we have to make tough decisions for them. As their caretakers, we are responsible for making the best choices for them. And that’s where I was, looking my best friend in the eye, telling him that I would never make a decision that was not right for him.

As a veterinarian, I could tell myself a hundred reasons why it was right to put him down. His hips hurt, his stifles hurt, he had arthritis in his front feet, and he was starting to become incontinent.

As an owner and Harlow’s best friend, I could tell myself a hundred reasons why not to put him down. He was still super happy, never missed a meal, followed me wherever he could.