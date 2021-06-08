Second-guessing yourself causes undue stress

If you are human, you have probably second-guessed yourself before. I know I do.
But is second guessing healthy? According to Charles Cummings (DVM) who published an article on this very topic in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association’s (JAVMA) May 1, 2021 edition, it is not.
As everyone in the ag industry knows, we love our cattle and always want the best for them. Many times, I have seen producers who have guilt about an outcome that they feel could have been different if they would have done something else. Often times these second-guessing thoughts come after talking to other producers who have said to them, “Shoulda, coulda, woulda.”
What is second-guessing?
Second-guessing is when people question and/or criticize decisions or actions after the outcome is known.
As a veterinarian, we struggle with this all the time. Could I have done something different? What did I do wrong?
In my profession, and especially for new graduates, second-guessing can be detrimental and career ending. As a cattle producer, second-guessing can cause significant and undue moral stress.
The problem is bias
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “bias” is to have an inclination of outlook, especially toward a person, and to have unreasoned judgement. With second-guessing, people experience two kinds of biases that attribute to this judgement; hindsight bias and outcome bias.
Hindsight bias
According to Cummings, hindsight bias “is the tendency for people who know the outcome of an event to exaggerate the probability that they would have correctly predicted the outcome beforehand.”
An example would be: Producer A has a show steer that is going off feed. Producer A then ups the grain because the steer is falling behind but now the steer is worse. Producer A brings the steer to his veterinarian who diagnoses the steer with ruminal acidosis of which the treatment is grass hay only and probiotics with slow weaning back onto show ration.
When Producer A tells Producer B the above story, Producer B says “I would have just switched him to grass hay right away and then you could have avoided a vet bill.”
Is that actually true? Would Producer B have actually made that choice? Or is Producer B being influenced by hindsight bias?
Outcome bias
Again, quoting Cummings’ JAVMA article, outcome bias “is like hindsight bias but refers to the influence that knowledge of the outcome has on evaluations of decision quality.”
An example would be: Producer A tells Producer B that his best bull calf died of pneumonia. Producer B asks Producer A what antibiotic he used. When she hears this, she says “Well that’s why the calf died! You should have used this instead.”
Now Producer A is second-guessing his antibiotic choice and mourning the loss of his best bull calf because of Producer B’s hindsight bias which most likely wouldn’t have been true anyway.
Constructive ways to retrospectively analyze decisions
As you can see from the above scenarios, second-guessing yourself after talking over cases with people who are influenced by hindsight and/or outcome bias is not healthy. It does you no good!
Instead, having structured conversations with mentors can help you keep your self-confidence up while helping you make the best decisions for your cattle.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
