Second-guessing yourself causes undue stress

If you are human, you have probably second-guessed yourself before. I know I do.

But is second guessing healthy? According to Charles Cummings (DVM) who published an article on this very topic in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association’s (JAVMA) May 1, 2021 edition, it is not.

As everyone in the ag industry knows, we love our cattle and always want the best for them. Many times, I have seen producers who have guilt about an outcome that they feel could have been different if they would have done something else. Often times these second-guessing thoughts come after talking to other producers who have said to them, “Shoulda, coulda, woulda.”

What is second-guessing?

Second-guessing is when people question and/or criticize decisions or actions after the outcome is known.

As a veterinarian, we struggle with this all the time. Could I have done something different? What did I do wrong?

In my profession, and especially for new graduates, second-guessing can be detrimental and career ending. As a cattle producer, second-guessing can cause significant and undue moral stress.

The problem is bias

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “bias” is to have an inclination of outlook, especially toward a person, and to have unreasoned judgement. With second-guessing, people experience two kinds of biases that attribute to this judgement; hindsight bias and outcome bias.

Hindsight bias

According to Cummings, hindsight bias “is the tendency for people who know the outcome of an event to exaggerate the probability that they would have correctly predicted the outcome beforehand.”