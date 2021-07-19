Summer heat causes problems in dogs

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Not only are our livestock suffering from this heat, our dogs are too. We have been seeing a lot of conditions that are more frequent in these hot summer months.

Hot spots

The medical name for hot spots is pyotraumatic dermatitis. “Pyo” means pus (which is infection). “Traumatic” means caused by some sort of injury. And “dermatitis” means skin irritation.

These occur when the skin gets wet, itchy, and inflamed. Bacteria then overgrows in the moist tissue which results in pus (white blood cells). The dried pus then further irritates the skin, makes the hair fall out, makes the dog itchy, and then painful.

Dogs who are swimming a lot, have allergies, dense hair coats, thick collars, or have a skin scrape can predispose them to getting hot spots. This is why it is very important to always pay close attention to your pets. Pet them daily and give them a thorough once-over to make sure that nothing has changed. Make sure to look under their collar and at their ears every day if they are predisposed to getting hot spots.

If you notice a hot spot starting to form, call your veterinarian to schedule an appointment. If you try to treat it at home or just let it go, it will worsen rapidly and become very large. At the clinic, we will clip, clean, and apply medications to the hot spot. If the hot spot is bad enough, it will require antibiotics and potentially even pain medications.

The next step is to make sure they are not licking or scratching at the hot spot so we most likely will send you with a cone to keep on your dog if the hot spot is around the neck or head.