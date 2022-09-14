Treating ligament tears early can spare severe arthritic pain

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dogs, just like people, can have problems with their knees. These injuries can look like anything from a very slight limp to non-weight bearing and can be acute (happened quickly) or insidious (happened over a long period of time). Let’s delve in.

The stifle

The stifle is equivalent to the knee in people. It is stabilized by four main ligaments that keep the femur and tibia in the correct alignment. These ligaments are the medial and lateral collateral ligaments that keep the stifle from moving sideways and the cranial and caudal cruciate ligaments that keep the knee from moving back and forth. The meniscus and other surrounding tissues provide further stabilization.

Cranial cruciate ligament rupture

The cranial cruciate ligament (CrCL) is analogous to the human’s anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Just like with people, the tear can be caused from trauma or from degeneration. In dogs, degenerative conditions are more common than trauma. As the ligament degenerates, it will start causing pain and inflammation, progressing to a partial tear and then to a full rupture.

What dogs get CrCL tears?

Neutered male large breed dogs over the age of 4 are more prone to CrCL tears. Of the large breeds, CrCL tears are more prevalent in Newfoundlands, Labrador retrievers, chows, Rottweilers, boxers, and St. Bernards. Did you happen to catch how many boxes my dog Russ checks? I thought he was supposed to be a super mutt and wouldn’t have any health problems but no. That’s how it goes!

CrCL clinical signs

Lamenesses in a dog with a CrCL tear can be very mild or could be absolutely nonweight bearing. As a veterinarian, we have several different signs of pain that we look for, including pain on stifle palpation, a positive “drawer” sign (moving the tibia forward), joint effusion (swelling), medial buttress (arthritis on the inside of the knee), crepitus (crunchy joint sounds), decreased range of motion, and muscle atrophy.

If the dog ruptures both CrCL at the same it, the dogs will hardly be able to walk and could even look neurologic.

Conservative treatment

Most dogs that weigh less than 30 pounds can recover with conservative management. This includes strict kennel rest, limited activity, pain medications and weight control. If they do not recover after four months of conservative treatment, then surgery is indicated. Dogs that weigh more than 30 pounds only have a 20% chance of recovering using conservative management.

Surgical treatment

There are several different ways to help stabilize a dog’s stifle. You should consult with a veterinary orthopedic surgeon to choose the correct option for your dog.

I would say one of the most commonly used techniques in our area is called a tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO). This procedure works by reducing the tibial plateau angle which reduces the amount of forward motion the knee has during the loading phase of motion, which essentially is what the cranial cruciate ligament did for the dog when it was intact. The success rate is around 85%. Recovery time is anywhere from eight to 12 weeks depending on the patient.

If your dog is limping on a hind leg, it is important that you have him or her see your veterinarian to get an accurate diagnosis. If it is a CrCL rupture, treating appropriately will spare your dog severe arthritic pain in the future.