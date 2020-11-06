As Gov. Kristi Noem says, “Less COVID. More hunting,” and here comes pheasant season!
We have seen several hunting dogs for hunting-related injuries already. Below is a discussion on some of the most common hunting-related injuries and conditions we see.
Lacerations
If your dog gets cut in the field, you need to try to get to your veterinarian within 12-24 hours of the injury occurring (preferably right away). If the wound is older than 24 hours, we may not be able to suture it.
In the meantime, flush the wound with clean water to get rid of any debris. Once bleeding has stopped, you can keep the wound moist with a topical antibiotic. Then, if it is easily bandaged, you can put a Band-Aid on it and then a light wrap. Never wrap a leg very tightly because it can cause swelling and tissue death.
Cuts that are on the tips of the ear tend to bleed a lot. If you can, lay the ear on top of the head and lightly bandage around the head until you can get to your veterinarian.
Cuts on the paw pads can bleed a lot too and should be bandaged and seen by a veterinarian as soon as possible.
Punctures
Sticks, stickers, pieces of metal – you name it – can penetrate your dog’s feet. These can involve deep structures of the foot.
Make sure to take your dog to the veterinarian for foreign body removal and a good physical exam.
If any other part of their body is punctured, such as head, neck, or abdomen, immediate medical attention is required.
Strains and sprains
Most of our hunting dogs go hard and never quit, even if they are injured. That is when you step in as the advocate for your dog and make sure that they do not over-exert themselves.
They can have sprains or strains on muscles, tendons or ligaments. Most of the time these will heal with time off and pain management.
Dogs should be in good shape before starting to decrease their chances of these injuries. Keep your dog’s nails trimmed short so that they can walk and trot appropriately.
Rashes, sores and allergies
A lot of our hunting breeds have little hair on the chest and belly. When they go through the thick grass they get minor scrapes and rashes, resulting in itchy and sometimes infected skin.
To prevent this, make sure your dog wears a well-fitting hunting vest. If the vest is poor-fitting, dogs can develop significant sores in their armpits which are painful.
Wipe down their legs, feet, belly and armpits with warm water after the hunt and bathe as needed.
Ear infections
If your dog is going through moist grass, swimming a lot or has seasonal allergies, they could get an ear infection. These infections need to be treated sooner rather than later to prevent them from becoming severe.
Conclusion
If you are hunting away from your regular veterinarian, make sure to find the phone number for a veterinarian that is close by to have on hand. Be safe, have fun, and enjoy the time with your family, friends and your dogs.