Johne’s is a dirty word in the beef cattle industry. We often think of it just a dairy disease but more and more beef cattle are being diagnosed every year.
Why you might ask? Simply because we are looking for it. Below is a discussion on this annoyingly common disease.
History
In Germany in 1895, the first cow was diagnosed by a pathologist named Dr. Heinrich Johne. Dairy cattle then came to the United States with European settlers. In the early 1900s, Dr. Leonard Pearson from Pennsylvania diagnosed the first Johne’s cow in the United States.
In 1913, the Pennsylvania State Livestock Sanitary Board said that “… the economic loss will become one of a very serious nature if necessary steps for the control of this disease, which has been brought to this country by importation, are not taken.”
It took over 70 years for the country to develop a systematic program to stop the spread of Johne’s disease.
Getting into beef herds
It is speculated that the disease was then spread to beef cattle by purchasing Johne’s-positive cows as nurse cows.
One nurse cow could infect a large percent of a calf crop by infecting water sources, letting other calves nurse on her, and by infecting mud puddles where calves are living. From there, cattle are sold between herds resulting in silent shedders to spread to more and more beef productions.
Today, we have no idea how many beef herds are infected but from the testing that we are doing, it seems to be much more prevalent than we had ever imagined.
Causative organism
Johne’s is caused by Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP). This is a very hardy organism that can survive in the environment for up to one year if conditions are right.
The organism does not cause clinical signs for years after infection yet they can start shedding shortly after they are of breeding age.
Spread in the herd
Johne’s is typically spread from cow to calf through nursing. While they are nursing, they are ingesting potentially MAP-infected milk as well ingesting small particles of feces on the udder. Approximately one-third of calves less than 6 months of age can get Johne’s from a single exposure.
It is rare for adult animals to become infected if they were not infected at birth because they require a very large exposure.
Clinical signs
In our beef herds, we might notice them as the cows and bulls that just never can keep their condition but are otherwise healthy. The most common ages are between 2-6 years old when you start noticing them. They often times will wean calves up to 50 pounds lighter than the rest of the calves.
Control with fecal testing
Fecal PCRs annually in the cow herd is the gold standard in testing. The goal is to be Johne’s-free in 10 years. Testing the cows closer to calving is best. Fecal testing is the fastest way to clean up the herd because it has the most potential to catch the cows that are shedding. Of course, MAP can’t make it easy and shed consistently, so some shedding cows could be missed.
Control with blood testing
Serum ELISAs test for an immune response to the organism. There are far more false positives and false negatives with this test. Because of this, cows that are actively shedding could be missed. Blood tests are a good way to test for Johne’s but clean-up will be slower than with fecal PCRs.
Cull the positives
Next step is to cull the positives and their last heifer calf if you retained her. If you have to keep them for a period of time, separate them from the rest of the herd. If it is a very valuable animal, then semen or embryos can be collected before culling.
Environmental management
Do not fertilize pastures with manure. Make sure to fence of “poop soup” areas that cattle stand in and potentially drink the water. If a water tank is contaminated with feces, try to dump it outside the pasture and clean it well.
Do not calve in muddy lots. Remove cow-calf pairs from the calving area as soon as they calve to a clean area. Make sure that hay bales are not constantly put in the same place as this can result in an accumulation of manure.
Don’t put mineral feeders close to water sources again to decrease manure accumulation. Lastly, if you really want to make progress, pastures that were loaded with contaminated cows should not be grazed for one year.
Johne’s is a very tricky disease to control. Work with your veterinarian to develop the best possible plan for your herd.
The Vet Report is provided in conjunction with Prairie View Veterinary Clinic with locations in Miller, Redfield, Wessington Springs and Highmore, S.D. Questions? Email owner Eric Knock, DVM, at reknock@venturecomm.net. Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Animal Medical Care, based in Brookings, South Dakota.