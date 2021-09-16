What did you just eat? Preventing foreign bodies in dogs

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We have been seeing a lot of potential foreign body cases in dogs for some reason lately.

A foreign body is anything that a dog eats that he was not supposed to. Below is a discussion on what to do to make sure that you avoid hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, in vet bills that you could have prevented as your dog’s guardian.

Indiscriminate eaters

Some dogs, especially puppies and young adults, start eating inedible objects and turn it into a habit. A lot of the suspect foreign body cases that we see are repeat offenders.

Dogs don’t know if what they eat will hurt them, so it is up to you to do behavioral and environmental modification to set them up for success.

Owners contribute to the problem

Although accidents happen and we cannot control our dog’s behavior at all times, it is still your job as the owner to make sure that your dog has a safe environment to live in. If your dog is an indiscriminate eater, you have to be extra diligent to make sure he doesn’t eat something he isn’t supposed to.

Where the real problem lies is when people give their dog the opportunity to eat foreign objects. I would say the most common thing that dogs eat are socks. People think it is pretty harmless to let their puppy chew on an old sock until that sock becomes lodged in their small intestine and has to be removed surgically.

Other common things include rocks or gravel that people have thrown out bacon grease on, garbage, binkies, tampons, underwear, and oh my don’t get me started on cooked bones.