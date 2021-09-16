What did you just eat? Preventing foreign bodies in dogs

We have been seeing a lot of potential foreign body cases in dogs for some reason lately.
A foreign body is anything that a dog eats that he was not supposed to. Below is a discussion on what to do to make sure that you avoid hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, in vet bills that you could have prevented as your dog’s guardian.
Indiscriminate eaters
Some dogs, especially puppies and young adults, start eating inedible objects and turn it into a habit. A lot of the suspect foreign body cases that we see are repeat offenders.
Dogs don’t know if what they eat will hurt them, so it is up to you to do behavioral and environmental modification to set them up for success.
Owners contribute to the problem
Although accidents happen and we cannot control our dog’s behavior at all times, it is still your job as the owner to make sure that your dog has a safe environment to live in. If your dog is an indiscriminate eater, you have to be extra diligent to make sure he doesn’t eat something he isn’t supposed to.
Where the real problem lies is when people give their dog the opportunity to eat foreign objects. I would say the most common thing that dogs eat are socks. People think it is pretty harmless to let their puppy chew on an old sock until that sock becomes lodged in their small intestine and has to be removed surgically.
Other common things include rocks or gravel that people have thrown out bacon grease on, garbage, binkies, tampons, underwear, and oh my don’t get me started on cooked bones.
OK, we can talk a little about cooked bones. Never ever give your dog a cooked bone. When in the stomach, the bone becomes shards, which can puncture through the guts. If the bone does not become shards, it can get stuck anywhere in the digestive tract and potentially puncture it as well.
Now I know a lot of the folks reading this have farm dogs that they have been feeding cooked bones to for their whole life. Everything is OK until it isn’t. Just like you can choose not to vaccinate your cattle and everything will be hunky dory – until it isn’t.
What to do
If you see your dog eat something inedible, call your veterinarian right away. Some objects can be vomited back up. Inducing vomiting needs to be done as soon as possible otherwise it will pass through the stomach and have no chance of being vomited up.
If the object cannot be vomited up (it is sharp, caustic like batteries, etc), then your veterinarian may have to choose surgery or endoscopy to remove the object.
Symptoms
If you did not see your dog eat something inedible, the most common clinical signs that show up days later are vomiting, diarrhea, straining to defecate, lethargy, inappetence.
Call your veterinarian right away if you see these signs. These cases must be addressed sooner rather than later to avoid death of the gut, peritonitis (infection of the abdomen), and perforation of the gut.
Take it seriously if your dog is an indiscriminate eater. Take dog training lessons and exercise your dog appropriately in hopes that he will start choosing only his dog food and less inedible objects.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
