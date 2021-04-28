When to say goodbye

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

These conversations are one of the most challenging and unique aspects of veterinary medicine. We have the ability to decide when our pets, livestock, and horses are suffering and we have the choice to end it. On a weekly basis, and sometimes on a daily basis, we have the conversations with our clients about when it is time to say goodbye.

This is a very subjective topic but below is what I discuss with my clients. If your animal cannot check a majority of these boxes, then I am most likely to stand with the owner’s decision for euthanasia or I will suggest euthanasia as an option.

1. Is your animal eating and drinking normally?

One of the most easily noticed signs that animals have when they are not feeling well is that they will quit eating and then eventually quit drinking too.

Clients commonly ask me if their animal will just die on its own. Well the answer is yes, eventually, but that is very inhumane because they most likely will die of starvation or dehydration. I highly recommend not putting any animal through that.

2. Is your animal going to the bathroom normally?

Obviously, this is a huge deal. The vast majority of our clients keep their pets indoors, so when a pet becomes incontinent, that can be one of the highest ranking factors of what we are discussing today.

3. Is your animal’s attitude normal?

People who are very in-tune with their animals will pick this up right away. We have a lot of clients that bring their animal in saying that, “He’s just not acting like himself lately.” This can obviously mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people. Most people notice their animal become lethargic when they are sick.