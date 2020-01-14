Two young children ride in a Studebaker Junior “Goat” wagon pre-World War II in this photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum collection. The wagons were originally promotional items manufactured at the Studebaker factory and sold by retail dealerships.
