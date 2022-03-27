Acid-surpressing drugs have been linked to kidney problems

Question: A couple of weeks ago, a lab test revealed that my creatinine levels are elevated. This is the first time I have had any indication of kidney problems. I am terrified.

I heard you discuss kidney damage related to proton pump inhibitors. I’ve been taking omeprazole for more than 20 years, and I fear this might be the cause of my high creatinine levels.

A few years ago, I tried going off this medication and had heartburn from the depths of hell. It truly affected my quality of life, so I resigned myself to taking it forever. What can you tell me about weaning off this drug?

Answer: Use of strong acid-suppressing drugs like omeprazole (Prilosec) has been linked to acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease (Pharmacotherapy April 2019). Elevated creatinine levels are a signal that the kidneys are under stress.

Getting off proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) can be very challenging, as you discovered. Rebound hyperacidity has been well-documented. You might have success with gradual tapering. Using a histamine blocker such as famotidine (Pepcid) may also ease the discomfort of your “heartburn from hell.”

•••

Question: I read somewhere that very low cholesterol from taking statins could cause cataracts. I also saw a comment that cataract surgery was easy, so this was no problem! What do you think?

Answer: Early-onset cataracts (in people between 20 and 55 years of age) has been linked to statin use (Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, August 2021). Other research also has found a higher risk for cataracts among people taking statins or some other cholesterol-lowering drugs (Fundamental & Clinical Pharmacology, December 2019). Research suggests that “a decrease in cholesterol could be important in the pathophysiology of cataract in patients exposed to the main LLD [lipid-lowering drugs].”