Antibiotic caused long-lasting misery

Joe and Teresa Graedon Columnists Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist; Dr. Teresa Graedon is a medical anthropologist and nutrition expert. Follow Joe and Teresa Graedon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Question: Recently my urologist prescribed ciprofloxacin for an infection. After a few days, I began having pain in one knee and both hip joints. The urologist told me to discontinue the drug.

The pain worsened, and I had to see my primary care physician. I could not sleep or walk without a cane. My doctor diagnosed tendinitis and referred me to an orthopedic doctor. His diagnosis was peripheral neuropathy.

Despite taking the prescribed anti-inflammatory, I kept getting worse and landed in the emergency room. The doctor there said the initial pain from the neuropathy had changed my gait, setting off back spasms. Along with prescribing a stronger pain medicine, a muscle relaxant and a steroid, he told me this probably started with the ciprofloxacin.

When I looked it up online, I found this medicine is known for causing symptoms like mine. It also has been associated with a risk of aortic aneurysm. Why do doctors keep prescribing it in light of these problems?

Answer: We are so sorry you have been put through the wringer. Your doctor was not following the official prescribing guidelines for ciprofloxacin (Cipro).

The Food and Drug Administration requires a black box warning that states: “Because fluoroquinolones, including CIPRO, have been associated with serious adverse reactions, reserve CIPRO for use in patients who have no alternative treatment options ...”

This medication class, which also includes levofloxacin (Levaquin), can cause tendinitis, tendon rupture, neuropathy (nerve pain), aortic aneurysm and psychiatric side effects. That’s just for starters. Recovery can be slow.