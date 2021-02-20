Beware unexpected triggers for high blood pressure

Question: It was fascinating to read in a recent column that mouthwash might raise blood pressure. I found that is true in my own case, though I realize each person is different.

Coffee also elevates my blood pressure. What other common foods or over-the-counter pharmaceuticals might raise blood pressure? I’m trying my best to avoid such things, but it would help to know what they are.

Answer: The antiseptic mouthwashes you are referring to kill a variety of oral bacteria. There is growing recognition that the ecology of the mouth is important for good health. Although the benefits and risks of antiseptic mouthwash remain controversial, some experts worry that disrupting the mouth microbiome may increase the risk for cardiovascular complications (Intensive Care Medicine, January 2021).

Coffee drinking is also controversial. Some studies suggest that coffee and caffeine can raise blood pressure, while other research demonstrates no effect (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, October 2011). We suspect that individuals vary in their response.

Processed foods high in salt and sugar are prime suspects for high blood pressure. You will also want to avoid decongestants. These constrict blood vessels and raise blood pressure. They’re found in some hemorrhoid products as well as cold and allergy medicines. NSAIDs such as ibuprofen and naproxen can also elevate blood pressure.

•••

Question: My brother took lithium for many years to treat bipolar disorder. Apparently, the dose was too high, as he now has badly damaged kidneys. While it helped his bipolar disorder tremendously, the effects on his body should have been monitored closely, and the dosage should have been as low as possible. Please warn your readers about this danger.