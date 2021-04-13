Blood pressure medicine raises risk of skin cancer

Question: I am devastated to learn that the risk of skin cancer can be increased by taking hydrochlorothiazide. I have been on this blood pressure medication since around 2007.

In 2016 I was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, and I needed five surgeries. The left side of my nose was removed. My septum collapsed during surgery, so they had to remove cartilage from my ear to rebuild my septum.

It was truly a nightmare and the most painful thing I have ever had to go through. I was scared to death.

I am so upset to find out that HCTZ leads to this type of skin cancer. No one ever told me.

Answer: Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is one of the most common skin cancers, with about 700,000 Americans diagnosed every year. It is usually treatable with minor surgery. Your case was obviously much more serious.

Danish researchers found that people taking hydrochlorothiazide were more likely to develop SCC (Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, April 2018). More recently, investigators have confirmed the connection between HCTZ and a higher risk of squamous cell skin cancer (British Journal of Dermatology, Feb. 20, 2021).

On Aug. 20, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration strengthened its warning for people taking HCTZ. The agency now urges patients on this blood pressure medicine to “protect their skin from the sun and undergo regular skin cancer screenings.” Physicians should be alerting patients to this potential complication.

