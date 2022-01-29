Can low-dose naltrexone relieve pain?

Question: I suffer from arthritis pain in my joints and muscle pain due to old injuries as an athlete. This limits my ability to exercise. I have hypothyroidism, so I have difficulty losing weight and managing my blood pressure as a result of the ongoing pain as well as the NSAIDs I take for it.

I have read about low-dose naltrexone (LDN) and have discussed it with my primary care provider. He insists I should stick to aspirin and NSAIDs. Given the reported safety and effectiveness of LDN, why don’t doctors prescribe it? This is particularly irksome since there is so much concern about opiates.

Answer: The Food and Drug Administration approved naltrexone (Trexan) in 1984 to treat people with opioid use disorder. The drug is considered an opioid antagonist and is now also prescribed to treat alcohol dependence. The dose for such indications is 50 to 100 mg daily.

At low doses (1 to 4.5 mg) it is prescribed to ease the pain and inflammation associated with conditions such as fibromyalgia, chronic pain syndrome, multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease (Current Pain and Headache Reports, Aug. 26, 2020).

Because this is an old, inexpensive generic medication, pharmaceutical companies have no incentive to conduct research on it. Consequently, large, well-controlled clinical trials of low-dose naltrexone (LDN) are scarce. That may be why your doctor is reluctant to prescribe it. Researchers reviewing Norwegian prescription records concluded that when people start taking LDN, they seem to need less of other pain-relieving medicines such as NSAIDs (PLoS One, Feb. 14, 2019).