Can you get an extra booster against COVID?

Question: My husband had the Pfizer booster three months ago. He now wants to get the Moderna booster.
Is it safe to get another booster shot after only three months? If not, how long should he wait to get another booster? He has coronary artery disease and heart failure but no problems with weight or diabetes.
When would it be safe for him to get a fourth shot? We really do not want him to get COVID-19 or any of the variants.
Answer: Israel has been at the forefront of COVID vaccinations. Health experts there are debating the pros and cons of a fourth shot.
An expert panel recommended that people over 60, immunocompromised patients and health care workers get another booster at least four months after their third Pfizer shot. Before rolling out this program countrywide, Israeli researchers are testing the additional booster on 150 health care workers.
Public health authorities in the U.S. are not yet recommending a fourth shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did state, however, that people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech shots initially could get a Moderna booster as the third shot as of early January.
•••
Question: I bought and read your “Top Screwups” book. Even though I am very aware of problems in health care, having worked in that sector here in New Zealand, I learned a lot from your book. It was especially helpful about how to avoid medical mistakes and misdiagnoses.
I have a short list of safety strategies I give to friends and family who need hospitalization:
1. Don’t go to hospital unless you really have to.
2. While in hospital, question everything. If you can’t do that yourself, have someone with you who can.
3. Get out as fast as possible.
Answer: Thanks for your succinct advice. Before COVID, it was estimated that medical errors were the third leading cause of death in the U.S. (BMJ, May 3, 2016).
We’re glad you found our book “Top Screwups” helpful even in New Zealand. In it, we try to give people the tools they need to avoid health care harm. Those who are interested may find it in their public library or in the Books section of the store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
•••
Question: Thank you for posting articles about Xyzal withdrawal on your website. I am currently going through that awful process.
Since stopping Xyzal, I have been breaking out in hives throughout the day on my arms, stomach, legs, hands and chest. I was searching my brain for what I could possibly be allergic to. Had I changed detergents? (No.) Eaten anything unusual? (No.)
This has been mentally draining and ruined my holiday. The hives look like welts or long scratch marks when I haven’t even scratched the area. Is there any way to make the drug manufacturer warn of this terrible withdrawal process? It seems like they have a responsibility.
Answer: Levocetirizine (Xyzal) and its chemical cousin cetirizine (Zyrtec) are antihistamines that are less likely to cause drowsiness than older allergy medicines. Readers first reported withdrawal itching more than a decade ago.
We badgered the Food and Drug Administration about this problem for years. Finally, the agency reported more than 100 cases it found in its FDA Adverse Event Reporting System database (Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety, July 5, 2019).
The agency told us that it would require a warning about discontinuation itching in the prescribing information. Sadly, though, we have seen no such warning on over-the-counter versions of these antihistamines.
•••
Question: My doctor said I make more ear wax than most people and added that using cotton swabs just pushes the wax further back in the ear canal. However, cleaning my ears with the over-the-counter eardrops and a squeeze bulb is difficult. Is there another solution or brand of ear cleaner that would work better? It’s important to me because my hearing aids get gummed up with ear wax.
Answer: Impacted ear wax can interfere with hearing and may need removal by a physician. People who wear hearing aids or even use ear buds frequently may be especially susceptible to this problem.
To make ear wax removal easier, a group of German doctors compared pretreatment with three different solutions. The surprising winner of this “competition” was a common laxative, docusate sodium (Journal of Primary Care & Community Health, January-December 2020). A few drops of the solution were put in the ear 20 minutes before the doctor used a soft-bulb ear syringe with 500 ml of water at body temperature.
A systematic review of 10 studies found no difference between solutions designed to dissolve ear wax and plain water, however (Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, July 25, 2018). The authors lament that most of the studies are old and several were not very well designed. They conclude that “the answer remains uncertain.”
Another reader has tried a different approach: “I started putting castor oil in my ear canal because I was diagnosed with dermatitis in my ear. The skin cells combine with ear wax and block the canal. The ENT doctor would suction out the debris every few months, and at times would have to surgically remove it.
“This has been going on for at least 10 years. Since I began using the castor oil, though, my doctor found no accumulation!”
Any of these approaches is appropriate only for people with intact eardrums. If the eardrum has been ruptured or punctured, it could be dangerous to put solutions in the ear (StatPearls, Sept. 28, 2021).
•••
Question: I’ve been taking duloxetine for about 10 years for chronic neck pain. No one told me how to stop taking it, and I have had terrible symptoms since I quit. Even though I tapered for two weeks, I’ve been suffering with stomach issues, brain zaps, sweating, crying, you name it. It’s made me feel like I’m going through menopause again, but worse! Isn’t there a better way to get off this pill?
Answer: Yes! The withdrawal – or as the Food and Drug Administration likes to call it, “discontinuation syndrome” – can be overwhelming.
According to the official prescribing information for Cymbalta (duloxetine), even “tapered discontinuation” can lead to: “dizziness, headache, nausea, diarrhea, paresthesia [nerve tingling], irritability, vomiting, insomnia, anxiety, hyperhidrosis [sweating], and fatigue.”
The manufacturer recommends “gradual reduction in the dose,” but does not offer practical details. Neither does the FDA.
Although duloxetine is an antidepressant, doctors often prescribe it for pain. Many readers have shared similar reactions to stopping this and many other antidepressants. Some have come up with novel approaches to minimize withdrawal symptoms. This can take several months or longer.
You can learn more about withdrawal symptoms and strategies others have used for stopping such drugs in our eGuide to Dealing with Depression. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at our website www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist; Dr. Teresa Graedon is a medical anthropologist and nutrition expert. Questions for the Graedons can be sent to them using their website, www.peoplespharmacy.com, or by writing to the following address: Graedons’ People’s Pharmacy, King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.