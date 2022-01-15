Can you get an extra booster against COVID?

Question: My husband had the Pfizer booster three months ago. He now wants to get the Moderna booster.

Is it safe to get another booster shot after only three months? If not, how long should he wait to get another booster? He has coronary artery disease and heart failure but no problems with weight or diabetes.

When would it be safe for him to get a fourth shot? We really do not want him to get COVID-19 or any of the variants.

Answer: Israel has been at the forefront of COVID vaccinations. Health experts there are debating the pros and cons of a fourth shot.

An expert panel recommended that people over 60, immunocompromised patients and health care workers get another booster at least four months after their third Pfizer shot. Before rolling out this program countrywide, Israeli researchers are testing the additional booster on 150 health care workers.

Public health authorities in the U.S. are not yet recommending a fourth shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did state, however, that people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech shots initially could get a Moderna booster as the third shot as of early January.

Question: I bought and read your “Top Screwups” book. Even though I am very aware of problems in health care, having worked in that sector here in New Zealand, I learned a lot from your book. It was especially helpful about how to avoid medical mistakes and misdiagnoses.