COVID vaccine vanquishes persistent wart

Question: I had a wart on my left ring finger for many years. It never really bothered me and wasn’t visible, being on the side next to the middle finger. When it got big, I would pare it down with tiny scissors.
I was so used to it being there that I didn’t notice right away that it had gone. This was after receiving my Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in January and February. Since a wart is caused by a virus, I’m assuming the vaccinations may have knocked it out. Has anyone else had a similar experience?
Answer: You are the first person to report this unexpected effect of vaccination to us. The immune system has the ability to overcome the virus that causes warts. Your hypothesis that the vaccine kicked your immune system into high gear so it could vanquish the wart is plausible.
•••
Question: When is the best time to take high blood pressure meds? Morning or night?
Answer: Doctors often recommend that patients take their blood pressure pills in the morning. The reasoning is that a morning routine will help people remember to take the medicine. Also, blood pressure is usually higher when people are up and active than when they are in bed.
The evidence does not support this recommendation, however. A recent review of 155 randomized controlled trials compared people taking their medicines in the morning or in the evening (Chronobiology International, October 2021). A significant majority of these trials found better blood pressure control when people took their pills at bedtime. None of them found that taking the pills in the morning worked better.
Diuretics could be an exception, though. Taking such water pills in the evening might lead to excessive urination during the night.
•••
Question: My dad was on statins. (He really needs the help controlling his cholesterol.) We immediately noticed an increase in his blood glucose measurements. His Type 2 diabetes was more difficult to control, and it was very upsetting for him, as he was trying so hard.
He is now off statins and is taking a different kind of cholesterol-lowering drug. His blood glucose is under much better control than before the switch.
My cholesterol and triglycerides are, and always have been, in great balance. I put my diabetes in remission with weight loss and got off statins as soon as possible. I think it is ridiculous to put someone on statins when they have great cholesterol levels.
Answer: The guidelines that physicians are encouraged to follow recommend that all patients with Type 2 diabetes take statins. But a study in JAMA Internal Medicine (Oct. 4, 2021) reveals that some patients have a harder time controlling their blood sugar levels while taking statins. They often must increase the dose or the number of diabetes medicines they take.
When diabetes is not controlled well, it can cause many health problems. Doctors need to take that into consideration if blood sugar goes up on statin therapy.
•••
Question: I’ve been taking metoprolol for about 10 years. For a long time, I took a particular generic, and it worked fine. Then the pharmacy switched suppliers. After a few doses, my arrhythmia and rapid heartbeat started to recur.
Now the cardiologist’s office is trying to get my insurance to authorize brand-name Toprol XL, so I can take something that will work. Why are we expected to use generics that are low quality? I Googled the maker of my current generic metoprolol. It has had numerous recalls.
Answer: This is not the first time we have heard of problems with generic metoprolol. That’s why we often recommend the authorized generic. A cardiologist colleague tells us that New American Therapeutics is selling generic metoprolol made by AstraZeneca, the original brand-name manufacturer of Toprol XL.
To learn more about authorized generic drugs and affordable brand-name medicines from legitimate Canadian pharmacies, check out our eGuide to Saving Money on Medicines.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist; Dr. Teresa Graedon is a medical anthropologist and nutrition expert. Questions for the Graedons can be sent to them using their website, www.peoplespharmacy.com, or by writing to the following address: Graedons’ People’s Pharmacy, King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.