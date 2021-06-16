Do you absorb alcohol from hand sanitizers?

Question: I wonder about the safety of using so much hand sanitizer. How much of the alcohol is absorbed through the skin, and what effect does it have on our systems?

Answer: Thank you for this interesting question. A study published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism (June 25, 2020) reports that this is not a problem.

The authors performed a small experiment in which subjects applied generous quantities of alcohol-based sanitizer to their hands. The researchers conclude: “Despite the small number of subjects and measurements, this anecdotal study strongly indicates that contrary to repeated claims, significant cutaneous absorption of ethanol from even frequent use of hand sanitizers or other ethanol-containing liquids does not occur.”

•••

Question: I had COVID in December. I got over the pneumonia but have been left with brain fog. I am also very weak and get tired easily. My right hand shakes. I had none of these problems prior to catching COVID.

Is it dangerous to get the vaccination after you have already had COVID? My doctor says it is safe once three months have gone by, but I am still nervous. Any information you have would be appreciated.

Answer: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 ... If you were treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”