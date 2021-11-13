Does aspirin protect against COVID complications?

Question: Does low-dose aspirin offer any protection against COVID, especially for older people? My wife is 69, and I am 71. We both are fully vaccinated but have breakthrough cases.

We have been able to manage our care at home. I recall reading many months ago that low-dose aspirin reduces the inflammatory response and therefore might mitigate COVID symptoms. Has there been more definitive research on this?

Answer: There has been more research. However, as with so much regarding COVID, the answer is complicated.

A study published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (Aug. 29, 2021) tracked more than 17,000 patients 50 or older with COVID. Those who had been taking aspirin before admission were less likely to die. The authors point out that previous studies have also found lower in-hospital mortality among COVID patients already taking aspirin.

On the other hand, a Korean study found that “Aspirin use was associated with adverse effects in COVID-19 patients” (Medicina, Sept. 4, 2021). No one should start taking aspirin against COVID without first checking with their health care provider.

•••

Question: I take lisinopril and HCTZ to control my blood pressure. I took them at breakfast for 20 years and had decent blood pressure, but not consistently.

Last month I switched to taking them at bedtime, and I have seen a significant improvement with less variable results. The only exceptions were when I was doing taxes or trying to transfer files from an old computer to a new one. Once those two ugly things were done, I was back to steady and good.