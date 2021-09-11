Don’t worry about vitamin D and metformin

Question: Is it true that metformin depletes vitamin D levels? Should patients taking metformin for Type 2 diabetes also take a vitamin D supplement?

Answer: A randomized controlled trial that lasted more than a year answered this question (Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism, August 2018). After 16 months, participants taking metformin did not have significantly different blood levels of vitamin D (25 hydroxyvitamin D) compared with those on placebo. The authors conclude: “Our results show that metformin doesn’t lead to vitamin D deficiency.”

On the other hand, people taking metformin may not have adequate vitamin B12 (World Journal of Diabetes, July 15, 2021). Patients should request periodic testing and if deficient, they should take a supplement under medical supervision.

•••

Question: Can any of the following meds keep me awake at night: metformin, losartan, meloxicam or amphetamine salts?

Answer: The most obvious culprit is the amphetamine. Such drugs are considered stimulants and are often prescribed to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Some familiar brand names include Adderall, Dexedrine, Mydayis and Vyvanse. Other side effects of such medications beyond sleeping difficulties may include loss of appetite, rapid pulse, anxiety, irritability, dry mouth and digestive distress.

•••

Question: At the beginning of the pandemic, my doctor prescribed Voltaren gel for arthritis in my thumbs and wrists. I used it for three weeks, and it really helped.