Flu shot seems well-matched to this year’s strains

Question: I have had an annual flu shot for over 30 years after experiencing two debilitating bouts of flu when I was a young mother. Never again!

Have I avoided the flu because of vaccines, healthy hygiene habits, eating a healthy diet devoid of sugar and processed foods, managing my weight, or popping a handful of immune-boosting supplements daily? I have worked with children for the past 15 years, so I have definitely been exposed. I’ll keep doing what I’m doing, vaccines included, regardless of how effective they may or may not be

Answer: We won’t know exactly how effective this year’s flu shot is until next spring, when the data are in. However, the strains of flu that are circulating this year seem to be well-matched by the antigens in the vaccine.

The flu season is especially bad this year. It hit early and hard. Your flu-fighting advice is quite sensible.

•••

Question: I don’t drink coffee, but I sometimes take NoDoz. I wonder whether it’s the caffeine or the antioxidants in coffee that reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Would caffeine itself, without the coffee, have this effect?

Answer: We don’t have a good answer to your excellent question. The study you may have seen followed high-risk women for more than 30 years (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Nov. 14, 2022). Those who drank regular coffee were less likely than abstainers to develop Type 2 diabetes. Decaf produced no benefit. The researchers did not study caffeine pills.

•••

Question: My doctor recently doubled my amlodipine dose because my blood pressure was still too high. I’m now experiencing heart palpitations and an annoying post-nasal drip. Are these side effects of the medicine? My doctor thinks the palpitations are due to anxiety. I take Zyrtec and use nasal spray daily with no relief.

Answer: Your symptoms could certainly be side effects of your medication. In fact, palpitations are fairly common, especially among women.

The official prescribing information lists “rhinitis” (runny nose) as rare, but it has been reported. Perhaps it is time for your doctor to consider a different type of blood pressure medicine for you.

Amlodipine has been shown to reduce the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke (Cardiology and Therapy, December 2021). However, some people find its common side effects such as fluid retention (edema), dizziness, flushing, palpitations, fatigue and digestive distress hard to handle.