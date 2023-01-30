Hearing aides may reduce dementia risk

Question: Recently, I bought a pair of over-the-counter hearing aids online. I can wear them at the beach or the park without worrying about losing them. Also, I can wear them when my ears are sore from wearing COVID-19 masks. I suspect they are programmed to enhance vocal frequencies so they will be helpful for seniors. If you can’t afford thousands of dollars for a state-of-the-art pair, OTC aids are better than missing out on the conversation.

Answer: Hearing aids can make a big difference. A research letter in JAMA found that older people with hearing loss are more vulnerable to dementia (JAMA, Jan. 10, 2023). The authors report that using hearing aids reduces the risk for dementia.

•••

Question: I am a pharmacist and took lisinopril for over 12 years before I had an angioedema attack. About 8 p.m., I started having allergic symptoms. By 10 p.m., my face was swelling, and I couldn’t talk.

I rushed to the emergency room and was immediately diagnosed with angioedema. They started a steroid IV, and about midnight, I was on my way to recovery. I was discharged the next morning after being in the ICU overnight.

I couldn’t imagine such a delayed reaction (12 years!) could occur. This must be emphasized during patient counseling.

Answer: ACE inhibitors like lisinopril are the most frequently prescribed blood pressure drugs in the U.S. At last count, nearly 20 million Americans swallow lisinopril daily.

Health professionals should always warn about angioedema (swelling of the mouth, lips and throat). It can also occur in the digestive tract and cause bloating, abdominal pain and obstruction. As you discovered, such complications can occur unexpectedly after years of treatment.

•••

Question: A year or two ago, there was a “60 Minutes” show about repurposed drugs for COVID-19. It suggested that an old antidepressant medication, fluvoxamine, might be helpful.

I have not heard anything more about fluvoxamine. Could you see where in development this drug is for treating COVID-19?

Answer: This chemical cousin of fluoxetine (Prozac) was marketed in Switzerland as an antidepressant in 1984. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for treating OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) in 1994 as Luvox (fluvoxamine). A pilot study involving 152 COVID-19 patients suggested that this drug might be beneficial against SARS-CoV-2. A much larger trial involving 1,288 COVID-19 patients recently reported that fluvoxamine “did not improve time to sustained recovery” (JAMA, Jan. 12, 2023). The authors concluded that the data do not support the use of this medication against COVID-19.