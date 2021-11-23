Is new aspirin formulation easier on the stomach?

Question: I love the down-to-earth drug information in your columns, with the pros and cons of various medications.

After reading about the “new” wonder drug aspirin, I started taking an enteric-coated low-dose tablet a few times a week. My concerns are stroke and cancer, but I have a history of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) and ulcers.

Recently I read that enteric-coated tablets could burn holes in my intestines. Not good! Is there any way to safely ingest aspirin and get the health benefits without suffering intestinal issues?

Answer: You are right that aspirin can be very irritating to the digestive tract. Ordinary aspirin tablets are notorious for causing stomach ulcers. Even enteric-coated tablets may damage the lining of the small intestines (International Journal of General Medicine, Aug. 24, 2021).

We recently learned about a new aspirin formulation. It provides a liquid inside a capsule that releases the aspirin in the small intestine. The aspirin is complexed with a phospholipid that hangs on to it so long as the environment is acidic -- which the stomach is.

This unique aspirin product is sold under the brand name Vazalore in both low-dose (81 mg) and regular-strength (325 mg) capsules. One study in the American Journal of Gastroenterology (February 2011) suggests that this lipid-complex aspirin formulation may be less likely to damage the gastrointestinal tract.

Before undertaking long-term aspirin use, however, you should talk with your doctor about the pros and cons. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently issued recommendations discouraging the routine use of aspirin to prevent initial heart attacks, strokes and cancer.