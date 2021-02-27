Psyllium does triple duty

Joe and Teresa Graedon Columnists Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist; Dr. Teresa Graedon is a medical anthropologist and nutrition expert. Follow Joe and Teresa Graedon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Question: I had a bit of trouble with heartburn last summer. But since I started taking psyllium husk (pure organic) for constipation, I’ve had no more problems with heartburn. In addition, I’ve not had constipation, either. It helps my gut function better.

Answer: Psyllium, the active ingredient in Metamucil, is soluble fiber that has long been recommended for “regularity.” Some gastroenterologists recommend it to their patients with irritable bowel syndrome, regardless of whether the main symptom is constipation or diarrhea (Current Opinion in Gastroenterology, March 1, 2021).

You alerted us to another use. Dietary fiber such as that provided by psyllium husk can reduce heartburn symptoms (World Journal of Gastroenterology, June 7, 2018).

Another benefit of psyllium is that it helps control cholesterol (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Nov. 1, 2018).

Question: I was diagnosed with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation years ago and have taken propafenone SR every day since. If the AFib pops up from time to time despite the propafenone SR, I take a lower-dose regular propafenone tablet. That usually works in about 30 minutes.

This past year I’ve needed these rescue tablets more frequently, from an average of two per week to almost five a week this fall. After the election, it dropped back down. So far this year, I’m averaging one a week.

I attribute last year’s spike to work stress and political turmoil. The January drop might be due in part to less work pressure now and the stabilized political situation.