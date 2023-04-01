Question: I’ve been taking 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily for many years, along with several other supplements and vitamins. I am the oldest and last survivor of my family. My siblings all were in either memory care or assisted living when they died.

I give a lot of the credit to my vitamins, but I also have lived an active life. I’m 88, still manage all my affairs, read a lot and walk a mile or two a day, depending on the weather.

Answer: It sounds like you are doing everything right. Many people would like to know how to ward off dementia. Staying active physically and mentally is a great first step.

Vitamin D may also be beneficial. Studies have shown that people with low blood levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D are at greater risk of developing dementia. Recent research indicates that people who take vitamin D supplements are 40% less likely to develop dementia. People who start the supplement before they notice cognitive decline seem to get the most benefit.

Your dose of 2,000 IU/day is above the recommended dietary allowance for people your age. However, it is comfortably below the tolerable upper limit for adults of 4,000 IU (100 micrograms).

•••

Question: My doctor has recommended Ozempic for treating my Type 2 diabetes. Previously, the medications I tried had unpleasant side effects and were not very effective. My A1c went over 8 when I was on metformin.

Even though I have been watching my diet, my doctor says I need a diabetes drug to get my A1c down. What can you tell me about Ozempic?

Answer: Ozempic (semaglutide) was approved for Type 2 diabetes in 2017. It has some advantages over other medications because it helps control blood glucose, reduces cardiovascular problems and leads to weight loss.

Because there has been so much publicity about semaglutide for weight loss, some doctors have been prescribing it off-label to individuals without diabetes. That has led to drug shortages.

•••

Question: When I had knee replacement surgery, I was prescribed gabapentin to help control pain. It caused brain fog, imbalance, sleepiness and depression. Why wasn’t I warned about these complications?

Answer: Gabapentin (Neurontin) is Food and Drug Administration-approved for the treatment of epilepsy. It is also used to help control the nerve pain that may linger after shingles.

Doctors are increasingly prescribing gabapentin to reduce opioid use following surgery. A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine indicates that older people may not tolerate this drug well. They often report side effects similar to those you experienced. Doctors should warn patients about such adverse reactions.