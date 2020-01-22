Question: I have been complaining to doctors for years that I am physically addicted to Zyrtec. I can’t go more than three days off the drug before the itching becomes completely unbearable.
I am now on my fifth day off it because I am getting allergy tests later this week. My co-workers said they’ve never seen me this unhinged. I feel like I’m flea-infested!
I’ve had to break down twice now and take a Benadryl just so I can function at work. That definitely helps, but the itch comes back as soon as the drug wears off. What else can I do?
Answer: We have been concerned about this withdrawal reaction for years. Although the Food and Drug Administration acknowledges that stopping cetirizine suddenly can cause itching, it provides no guidance for gradual withdrawal (Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety, July 5, 2019). People who have reported their experience on our website have found that the itching fades within several weeks, if you can hold out that long.
•••
Question: I have white coat hypertension, as evidenced by my much lower blood pressure readings at home. I am retired from the medical field and follow proper guidelines when taking my blood pressure at home. You described the procedures well. Only once in over 20 years in a doctor’s office have I had my blood pressure measured correctly.
Answer: We have also observed sloppy blood pressure measurement practices in some clinics. For an accurate measurement, the person should be seated for at least five minutes in a chair that supports the back and allows feet to rest on the floor. The arm should be supported at heart height, and there should be no conversation during the measurement.
It is important to know your blood pressure under a variety of conditions. Blood pressure may vary at home, at work and in the doctor’s office.
•••
Question: Is there an alternative to amitriptyline? I often have trouble getting to sleep, and when I do get to sleep, I keep waking up. My doctor prescribed amitriptyline, but I have read that it has anticholinergic activity. I worry about this, as I do not want to develop dementia.
Answer: People who take drugs with anticholinergic activity do have a higher risk for developing dementia (JAMA Internal Medicine, June 24, 2019). As a result, it makes sense to avoid taking them when possible.
One alternative to sleeping pills of any sort is cognitive behavior therapy for insomnia (Systematic Reviews, Nov. 15, 2019).
You may find that acupuncture can help you sleep better (Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, June 13, 2019). Other approaches that can be helpful are physical activity during the day and a hot bath about an hour before bedtime.
•••
Question: I take Trelegy daily for COPD. This drug has made me hoarse, but I am reluctant to take more medicine to treat a side effect. Is there a natural remedy?
Answer: Trelegy is an inhaler that contains three medications: fluticasone, umeclidinium and vilanterol. Fluticasone is a corticosteroid drug that can cause hoarseness when it is inhaled. Unfortunately, the only sure-fire way to overcome the hoarseness is to discontinue the drug. Since you need the medicine for your COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), dropping the drug is not an option.
The manufacturer suggests that you rinse your mouth after using the inhaler. That may somewhat reduce the likelihood of hoarseness.