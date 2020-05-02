Question: We have heard that we should disinfect doorknobs and other things that might have become contaminated with the coronavirus. All the disinfectant wipes and sprays disappeared from grocery shelves a few weeks ago.
Is it true that you can use a bleach solution? How would you do that?
Answer: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered advice on disinfecting cabinet pulls, light switches, doorknobs, faucet handles and other frequently touched objects at home. Clean the surface first with ordinary soap and water. Then disinfect with a freshly made bleach solution. The proper ratio is 5 tablespoons bleach per gallon of water, or 4 teaspoons bleach per quart.
Be sure to wear gloves to protect your hands while cleaning. If the gloves are not disposable, wash them well before removing them. Then wash your hands.
Also, do not use bleach solution on your clothes, rugs, curtains or upholstery. It could ruin them. Instead, wash sheets or clothing on the warmest setting indicated on the label. Use gloves to handle soiled items, and wash your hands thoroughly (20 seconds) after removing the gloves.
One reader also asked: “When you spray that bleach solution on a doorknob, how long should you leave it on?” You should scrub the item, wet it with disinfectant and then let it dry on its own. Don’t wipe the solution off.
•••
Question: I am 68 and live in a senior apartment community. I have a lot of arthritis, and until recently, I have been attending an in-house exercise class. Three days a week, a professional instructor led us seniors in aerobics, balance and weight training. This has kept me alive.
Sadly, the class is now canceled because of social distancing. I don’t know how I will manage my joint pain. Do you have any suggestions?
Answer: You definitely will want to maintain as much of your exercise routine as you can in your apartment. Exercise helps maintain range of motion. Resistance bands can be ordered online and may be useful.
We suggest several nondrug therapies in our eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis. They include Knox gelatin in yogurt, a vinegar-juice combination, pineapple extract (bromelain) and herbs such as ashwagandha, boswellia, ginger and turmeric (curcumin). Dietary supplements such as MSM and SAMe also may be helpful.
•••
Question: The French Ministry of Health warned against using ibuprofen to lower a fever from COVID-19. They might be right.
Americans often worry about fever. Many families and some institutions do their best to get it down. However, fever is a basic part of the immune system.
A miserable patient taking Tylenol, an NSAIDs or even aspirin every once in a while is rarely a problem. How the drugs are used is critical. Generally, fever is your friend in case of infection.
When I was in medical school, sick children, babies and nursing home patients got alternating aspirin and Tylenol every four hours until well or dead. Too many patients did poorly.
In 2018, I found that some nursing homes in Missouri were still attacking fever vigorously. I think that is probably a mistake.
Answer: A few generations ago, healers recognized that fever could be an ally in fighting off an infection. They would pile on the quilts to try to keep patients warm when they had the chills.
When drugs like aspirin, acetaminophen and ibuprofen came along, many health professionals started recommending them to lower fevers.
However, in the case of infections, fever may indeed stimulate the innate immune system (Nature Reviews Immunology, June 2015). The authors of this analysis point out that using drugs to lower fever increases the likelihood of death from influenza by about 5% and “negatively affects patient outcomes in the intensive care unit.”
Of course, a really high fever requires medical attention. It can be quite dangerous.