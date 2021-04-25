Your Health: Moderna vaccination unexpectedly banished joint pain

Question: About three days after my first Moderna vaccine, I noticed I no longer had the recurring pain in my shoulders, neck and knees that I’ve had to get used to since 2008.

I had been applying muscle rubs or similar medications nearly every night for years. After vaccination, I estimate that there’s been a 90% reduction in those pains.

I got my first shot in February and had no side effects. I got my second one in early March. I had fever, chills and muscle aches for 24 hours afterwards.

It is now 40 days and counting. Virtually none of the old pains have returned. The big gains in upper body flexibility have been maintained as well! I’m crossing my fingers that this will continue.

Answer: We have no explanation for this secondary benefit from the Moderna vaccine. We have heard from several people that their restless leg syndrome got better after vaccination. This is the most recent message in that regard:

“I read the letter from someone with RLS. I had the same experience. I have suffered from restless leg syndrome most of my life. After getting my second Moderna shot in February, it disappeared. I have not suffered any symptoms of RLS since, and it is a real blessing to sleep through the night without kicking, and tossing and turning.”

We have no idea if this Moderna vaccine effect will last, but it certainly is intriguing.

Question: When my mother suffered headaches many years ago, she always took two aspirins and a cup of coffee. What is it about that combination that works so well?