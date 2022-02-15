Zetia worked to lower cholesterol

Question: I have hereditary high cholesterol and Type 1 diabetes. My endocrinologist was pushing me to take a statin. Because many people I know have side effects such as muscle pain, I resisted.

Finally, he said, “Let’s try Zetia.” I take it daily. It totally controls my cholesterol, and I have zero side effects.

Why is this medication not more widely known and prescribed? I have told many friends who have switched to it from a statin. They can’t believe how much better they feel.

Answer: Zetia (ezetimibe) works through a completely different mechanism than statins. Drugs such as atorvastatin, rosuvastatin and simvastatin interfere with the production of cholesterol by blocking a key enzyme (HMG-CoA reductase).

Ezetimibe works by inhibiting the absorption of cholesterol from the digestive tract. The drug is generally well-tolerated with a relatively low rate of side effects, such as diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infections, sinusitis, joint and muscle pain, fatigue and liver enzyme elevations.

Many doctors add ezetimibe to statins to achieve desired reductions in LDL cholesterol. If your doctor is satisfied with the results you have achieved with Zetia alone, that’s great.

•••

Question: I read with great interest your article on discontinuation of aspirin therapy. Many of us long-term aspirin users are now in limbo.